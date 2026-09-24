TG Omori has disclosed that some of the music videos he has directed have cost more than $100,000 to produce

The award-winning director explained why shooting in cities such as Los Angeles and Las Vegas can quickly push production costs beyond the six-figure mark

Omori also compared overseas productions with projects in Nigeria, sharing why he finds local shoots more profitable despite the stress involved

Award-winning Nigerian music video director ThankGod Omori, better known as TG Omori, has offered fans a glimpse into the eye-watering amounts spent behind some of their favourite music videos.

Speaking on the Afropolitan Podcast, Omori revealed that some projects he has directed have gone beyond $100,000, particularly when they are filmed in the United States.

According to the director, producing a video in cities such as Los Angeles and Las Vegas comes with several expenses that can quickly eat into a budget.

TG Omori discloses that some of the music videos he has directed have cost more than $100,000 to produce. Photos: @tgomori/IG.

Source: Instagram

He mentioned insurance, hourly charges, and other production requirements as some of the factors responsible for the higher costs.

When asked if he meant more than $100,000 for one music video, Omori replied, “Yeah, most times.”

But there is another side to the story.

Omori said he has also handled Nigerian productions worth around $100,000, but such projects can be more profitable because production costs are relatively lower.

He noted that Nigeria has skilled local artisans and affordable manpower, particularly in Lagos.

However, the savings come with their own price.

The director joked about the amount of supervision required, saying filmmakers may have to sacrifice their sleep and health to ensure artisans execute every detail correctly.

Watch the YouTube video of TG Omori's interview here:

TG Omori explains why shooting in cities such as Los Angeles and Las Vegas can quickly push production costs beyond the six-figure mark. Photo: TG Omori.

Source: Twitter

TG Omori decries Lagos shoot extortion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that TG Omori spoke against street extortion targeting film and video productions in Lagos, recounting a disruption at his private Ikoyi shoot.

He said more than 30 area boys tried to force their way into the location around 3 am, leaving him to spend nearly an hour calming the situation despite having paid for security and the property.

TG Omori said the incident pushed the production over budget and called for an end to the practice, which he described as a growing problem.

Source: Legit.ng