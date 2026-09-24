TG Omori Opens Up on Huge Cost of Making Music Videos Abroad
- TG Omori has disclosed that some of the music videos he has directed have cost more than $100,000 to produce
- The award-winning director explained why shooting in cities such as Los Angeles and Las Vegas can quickly push production costs beyond the six-figure mark
- Omori also compared overseas productions with projects in Nigeria, sharing why he finds local shoots more profitable despite the stress involved
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Award-winning Nigerian music video director ThankGod Omori, better known as TG Omori, has offered fans a glimpse into the eye-watering amounts spent behind some of their favourite music videos.
Speaking on the Afropolitan Podcast, Omori revealed that some projects he has directed have gone beyond $100,000, particularly when they are filmed in the United States.
According to the director, producing a video in cities such as Los Angeles and Las Vegas comes with several expenses that can quickly eat into a budget.
He mentioned insurance, hourly charges, and other production requirements as some of the factors responsible for the higher costs.
When asked if he meant more than $100,000 for one music video, Omori replied, “Yeah, most times.”
But there is another side to the story.
Omori said he has also handled Nigerian productions worth around $100,000, but such projects can be more profitable because production costs are relatively lower.
He noted that Nigeria has skilled local artisans and affordable manpower, particularly in Lagos.
However, the savings come with their own price.
The director joked about the amount of supervision required, saying filmmakers may have to sacrifice their sleep and health to ensure artisans execute every detail correctly.
Watch the YouTube video of TG Omori's interview here:
TG Omori decries Lagos shoot extortion
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that TG Omori spoke against street extortion targeting film and video productions in Lagos, recounting a disruption at his private Ikoyi shoot.
“It’s becoming a pandemic”: TG Omori recounts 3 am nightmare with area boys breaking into private Ikoyi set
He said more than 30 area boys tried to force their way into the location around 3 am, leaving him to spend nearly an hour calming the situation despite having paid for security and the property.
TG Omori said the incident pushed the production over budget and called for an end to the practice, which he described as a growing problem.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.