Finland's immigration authority has outlined five specific job categories that qualify foreign workers for a fast-track residence permit process

The fast-track service promises a residence permit decision within two weeks, with applications accepted only through an online portal

Spouses and children of eligible applicants can also fast-track their own applications at the same time under the scheme

Finland has opened a quicker route to legal residency for skilled foreign workers, with the country's immigration authority confirming that certain professionals can receive a residence permit in as little as two weeks through a dedicated fast-track service.

According to the Finnish Immigration Service, Migri, the accelerated pathway is available to foreigners who work in five specific categories.

Finland lists 5 jobs that can fast-track foreigners' residence permit in 2 weeks. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Finland: Jobs that permit fast-track residence permit

The fast-track option is open to foreigners coming to Finland to work in five specific categories:

1. As a specialist

2. As a specialist or manager under an ICT residence permit

3. In top or middle management of a company

4. As an EU Blue Card holder

5. As a start-up entrepreneur

How Finland fast-track process works

Submit all fast-track applications through Enter Finland, the country's official online immigration portal. To qualify for the two-week processing window, applicants must complete their application with all required documents, pay the application fee within the portal, and confirm their identity within five working days of submitting the application.

For those applying as specialists, EU Blue Card holders, ICT permit holders, or company managers, employers have an additional requirement. The employer must log in to Enter Finland for Employers and add the terms of employment to the application within two working days of the applicant's submission.

It is worth noting that the fast-track service is exclusively for first-time residence permit applications. Those already living in Finland or seeking to extend an existing permit are not eligible and must follow the standard application process.

Finland: D visa option and family applications

Applicants using the fast-track service can also apply simultaneously for a D visa. This visa allows the holder to travel to Finland immediately after a decision is made on the residence permit, removing any waiting period between approval and arrival in the country.

Family members are also catered for under the scheme. Spouses and children of eligible applicants can submit their own applications at the same time and benefit from the same accelerated processing.

For Nigerians and other Africans considering the japa route to Europe, Finland's fast-track system offers a structured and relatively swift pathway, provided the applicant falls within one of the qualifying professional categories.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng