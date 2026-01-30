Nigerian music legend D'banj surprised popular singer and hype man Slimcase with a brand new car worth millions as part of his CREAM platform ambassadorial deal

Slimcase shared videos showing the moment D'banj announced the gift, with the visibly shocked singer lifting D'banj in excitement and dancing around the car

The heartwarming gesture has sparked massive reactions on social media, with fans praising both D'banj's generosity and Slimcase's genuine display of gratitude

Nigerian music star D’banj, whose real name is Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, surprised popular singer, songwriter, hype man, and actor Oluwafemi Oladapo, better known as Slimcase, with a brand new car.

Slimcase shared videos and pictures of the moment on his Instagram page on Friday morning, showing himself with D’banj when the gift was announced.

D'banj just surprised Slimcase with a brand new N65 million car; the singer's emotional reaction is melting hearts online. Photo credit: iam_slimcase/iambangalee

Source: Instagram

In the clips, D’banj revealed that the car was a present for Slimcase, who was visibly overwhelmed by the gesture.

Slimcase lifted D’banj in amazement before bursting into loud celebration. He later removed his shirt, opened the car door, and danced around it while screaming in joy.

His reaction quickly began trending across social media platforms as fans and friends congratulated the singer.

Slimcase accompanied the post with a message of gratitude, describing D’banj as his hero and expressing thanks to God for the blessing.

He also showed his happiness at becoming a brand ambassador for the CREAM platform, which D’banj founded to support creative talents, in partnership with Sterling Bank.

The car, according to Slimcase, is valued at 65 million naira, making the gift a significant milestone in his career.

Along with the post, Slimcase expressed his gratitude in a heartfelt caption:

"CONGRATULATIONS SLIMCASE haaa BangaLee Don’t know how to start this write up honestly But to say tank U God for blessing me with DBanj Koko master @iambangalee a legend a hero my hero and to CREAM PLATFORM @thecreamplatform A brand new car LI one worth 65Million naira So happy to be a brand ambassador of this Brand in conjunction with @sterlingbank God bless u and bless the work of ur hand sir POWERFULLY BANGA LEE!!!! may u go all the days of ur life."

Check out Slimcase's post below:

Fans react to D'banj's gift to Slimcase

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@favorite_gemini_queen said:

"Slim is the one person you won't ever regret ever supporting or ever keeping around you, he's full of gratitude 🙏🏾. I've noticed that, o mo ore. Congratulations Sir."

@highstar_entertainments commented:

"Congratulations. If to say mr real calm down he for see car collect Too lol"

@akvic7100 wrote:

"Congratulations more key ijn and God bless dbanj and protect him and his family"

@_ajibabs reacted:

"Close to tears mehnnn, congratulations 🎊 to you bro.... Dbanj you no go fall"

@jesumitola said:

"This is beautiful. Omo that car feature is nobody's mate!!! If I don get money, na hin I go buy ❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌 God pls naw 😂😂"

@uche_leona commented:

"@iam_slimcase make we pop champagne today on top the car😍 imma holla you soon. Congratulations"

@cokers_concept wrote:

"Congratulations 🔥🔥🔥 Mr Real ma tun ti ni headache 😂😂😂 @mr_realgram shey we no go call this man out again 😂😂😂😂"

Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo gifts Slimcase a brand new car, reaction trends online. Photo credit: iam_slimcase/iambangalee

Source: Instagram

Mr Real apologises to D'banj over comments on CREAM platform

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular Nigerian rapper Mr Real publicly apologised to D'banj after his viral comments about the CREAM platform.

The apology came in January 2026 through a video where Mr Real admitted he had misunderstood the situation.

The controversy started in November 2025 when Mr Real dismissed D'banj's claim that CREAM was valued at $3 billion and alleged unpaid ambassadorial fees.

In his apology video, Mr Real reversed his comments and expressed regret over his tone, describing D'banj as a mentor and father figure.

Source: Legit.ng