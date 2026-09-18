MTN Nigeria entered into discussions to acquire 5G spectrum assets from Mafab Communications, pending approval from the NCC

The deal covers Mafab's 2×20 MHz holding in the 2.1 GHz band and 100 MHz in the 3.5 GHz band

Mafab has struggled to build out and commercialise its 5G network since launching the service in January 2023

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

MTN Nigeria is in advanced talks to take over 5G spectrum assets held by Mafab Communications Limited, a deal that would require sign-off from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) before it can be completed.

The negotiations between the two companies are close to finalisation.

Mafab’s 5G spectrum assets could be acquired by MTN Nigeria as discussions between both companies progress. Photo: acs

Source: Facebook

The spectrum in question includes Mafab's 2×20 MHz allocation in the 2.1 GHz band and its 100 MHz block in the 3.5 GHz band, the latter being a key frequency range for high-capacity 5G services.

Both MTN and Mafab each paid $273.6 million when they emerged as winners of the NCC's 3.5 GHz spectrum auction in December 2021.

That figure reflects Mafab's original acquisition cost and is separate from whatever MTN may pay in the current transaction, details of which have not been disclosed.

Why Mafab is stepping back

ThisDay reports that Mafab, a company incorporated in July 2020 and controlled by businessman Musbahu Muhammad Bashir through the Abuja-based Althani Group, was a surprise entrant in the 2021 auction.

Its limited track record in telecoms raised early doubts about its ability to finance and deploy a full 5G network.

The company announced its 5G launch in January 2023 but encountered significant difficulties scaling its operations.

The NCC had previously given Mafab additional time to meet rollout obligations after delays in securing its Unified Access Service Licence and numbering plan.

What the deal means for MTN

For MTN Nigeria, which launched its 5G network in September 2022, the acquisition could provide extra spectrum capacity at a time when mobile data demand is rising sharply.

Nigerian consumers and businesses are using more bandwidth for video streaming, digital payments, social media and cloud-based services, putting pressure on existing network resources.

The proposed deal could give MTN Nigeria access to Mafab’s 100 MHz block in the 3.5 GHz band. Photo: MTN

Source: Facebook

Additional spectrum can allow an operator to carry higher data volumes without having to build as many new network sites, making it a valuable asset for a company with MTN's national footprint.

However, the proposed deal raises questions about the competitive logic behind the 2021 auction. The NCC designed that auction partly to bring a new significant 5G player into the market alongside MTN.

Transferring Mafab's spectrum to MTN would instead consolidate those frequencies with an operator that already holds a major share of Nigeria's mobile market.

Airtel Nigeria also entered the 5G market, launching its service in June 2023 after acquiring a separate 5G licence.

Punch reports that it sought comment from both MTN and the NCC, but neither had responded before publication.

The final terms, consideration and regulatory outcome of the proposed transaction remain subject to further discussions and NCC review.

MTN offers customers anniversary data giveaway

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MTN Nigeria has alerted its customers to fake offers circulating online that falsely claim to give out free 25GB data as part of the company's 25th anniversary celebrations.

The warning came through MTN's official support account on X, where the company urged subscribers to be cautious of fraudulent posts and links promoting the anniversary data bundle.

MTN clarified that eligible subscribers can redeem the 25GB data bundle.

Source: Legit.ng