Nigerian singer Fave has claimed that female artists are often judged on their appearance and beauty appeal before their musical talent

The ‘Baby Riddim’ singer said women face pressure over their bodies, outfits and perceived attractiveness in ways male artistes do not

Fave also argued that despite the additional challenges, female artistes can outperform their male counterparts in the Nigerian music industry

Nigerian singer Chidozie Godsfavour Ugochinyere, popularly known as Fave, has opened up about what she believes makes success more difficult for female artistes in Nigeria.

The singer shared her views during a recent episode of the Afropolitan podcast, where she argued that women in the music industry are often judged by more than their voices and songwriting abilities.

Fave says it is never really about the music

According to Fave, a female artiste can have the talent needed to succeed but still find herself under scrutiny over her appearance.

“It is harder for female artists to blow. Female artists aren’t measured by talent but by what they wear,” she said.

The singer pointed to expectations around body shape and dressing, suggesting that women are sometimes viewed through the lens of sexual attraction rather than their music.

“If your tummy isn’t flat… It is never really about the music; it is more about people’s sexual desires or their fantasies about you,” Fave added.

Fave argued that the same expectations are not placed on male artistes.

She questioned why women may be judged by how decently they dress before listeners fully engage with their music, while men are not subjected to similar scrutiny.

But Fave did not stop at highlighting the challenge.

Despite what she described as the disadvantage faced by female artistes, the singer maintained that women in the Nigerian music industry still deliver strongly.

Watch the X video of Fave speaking about female artists' difficulties here:

Reactions trail Fave's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@maybatch300 stated:

"It's you guys that aexualise yourself nobody told Ayra to wear pants she choose it herself ,Ayra is big Na you no ready to blow"

@Ram14403156 shared:

"Make una comot for hear abeg with una anyhow talk everything na about men vs women rubbish.... Billie eilish way dey there dem look her in that way na before she blow ... Keep doing what you do and practice what you believe in someday things will change instead of this"

Fave says women face pressure over their bodies, outfits, and perceived attractiveness in ways male artists do not. Photo: Fave.

Source: Instagram

Fave Faces Backlash from Islamic Community

Legit.ng reported Nigerian singer Fave's reaction to promoters advising against her birthday concert due to the upcoming Ramadan observance.

The controversy has sparked a heated debate among fans and followers, with opinions divided on the appropriateness of hosting events during this sacred period.

Fave's predicament raises questions about artistic expression and cultural sensitivity.

Source: Legit.ng