Thacutegeminme said the height or body type of many people have denied them the opportunity of becoming a model

The 5'3'' model said she is out to change the narrative in the Nigerian modelling industry just like it was done in the beauty pageantry sector

She said she had nurtured the dream of becoming a model since when she was young but was told to forget it because of her height but she focused on another genre of modelling

Nigeria’s rising model and estranged girlfriend of singer Lil Frosh, Thacutegeminme, has disclosed her intention of changing modelling convention someday.

The model has put behind her the last experience she had in her relationship with former DMW artist, Lil Frosh, and focus on her career. She spoke with Legit.ng on impediments in her way because of her height and unwavering attitude that made her succeed in face modelling.

“I want to own an agency that will give those rejected by the industry an opportunity to have their dreams fulfilled,” she declared.

Thacutegeminme, whose real name is Iyomaterie Okeoghene Gift Camille Taiwo, cited the biased rules of the modelling industry that automatically disqualify certain people from ever achieving their dream.

Thacutegeminme tells short people aspiring to be models, "don't let fixed modelling rules destroy your dream". Photo: Thacutegeminme

“The industry has certain fixed rules about height and body type which foreclosed the opportunity for some people,” she said.

Continuing, she said:

“For example, I grew up with the ambition to become a model. I nurtured the dream, but because of my “5.3” height, I was told to forget the dream of ever walking the runway.”

She added:

“For many, their dreams ended because their height or bodyweight was deemed “not appropriate.” For me, it’s impossible to just abandon my dream; so I opted for face modelling instead.”

Thacutegeminme, who is still an undergraduate at the University of Lagos, and has never attended any modelling course, believed those regarded as short also deserve to live their dreams as models, too.

“In today’s world, we talk about equal opportunity, the modelling industry has to remove discrimination. We have seen the rise of plus-size beauty pageants in recent years as a response to the bias for the slim body as the standard for beauty. In the same vein, the modelling industry should do away with height discrimination. ”

She continued:

“Modelling in this age should be dynamic as to accommodate different types of models, tall, short, slim, plus-size, dark and fair.”

To aspiring models, Thacutegeminme offered a piece of advice:

“Do not allow anyone in life to kill your dream. They told me my height did not meet the minimum qualification and, therefore, I cannot be on the runway. I did not quit. I became a face model, and I am living my dream.”

Source: Legit