Davrel has opened up about his experience driving without a driver’s licence in Nigeria while comparing it with the consequences he could face abroad

The streamer made the revelation during a livestream after asking Pastor Sosa whether police officers could send him to jail if they stopped him while driving

Davrel claimed Nigerian police officers do not disturb him when he drives without a licence, adding that he simply drives away when they approach him

Nigerian streamer Davrel has shared an unexpected account of his experience driving in Nigeria, claiming that he regularly drives without a driver’s licence without being stopped by police officers.

The streamer made the comment while livestreaming with friends in a car, where a simple question about the consequences of being stopped by the police quickly turned into a comparison between Nigeria and life abroad.

Davrel has opened up about his experience driving without a driver’s licence in Nigeria. Photos: Davrel.

Source: Instagram

‘Am I going to jail?’

During the livestream, Davrel appeared curious about what could happen if police officers stopped him while he was driving.

He turned to Pastor Sosa and asked: “Pastor Sosa, if police hold me now, am I going to jail?”

Pastor Sosa responded that Davrel would not necessarily be sent to jail but could receive a ticket.

He also pointed out that Davrel was driving below the speed limit.

But Davrel’s next comment shifted the conversation.

‘In Nigeria, I drive without a driver’s licence’

Davrel then compared the situation with his experience in Nigeria, making a claim about driving without the required licence.

“In Nigeria, I drive without a driver’s licence and the police doesn’t disturb me. I just zoom off,” he said.

The blunt admission quickly made the conversation more interesting, particularly because of the casual manner in which he described driving away when approached by police officers.

Watch the Facebook video of Davrel talking about his experience driving without a licence in Nigeria here:

Reactions trail Davrel video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

Joseph Ojugo stated:

"The difference between this guy and portable the guy papa get money pass portable papa"

Justice Cool Cat noted:

"Even if them Dey road just give this 100 naira and pass"

Davrel claims Nigerian police officers do not disturb him when he drives without a licence. Photos: Davrel.

Source: Instagram

Moment Peller begged fans about Carter Efe surfaces

Legit.ng reported that a resurfaced video of Nigerian TikTok personality Peller sparked reactions online after he was seen going on his knees and pleading with his fans to report and bring down Carter Efe’s TikTok account.

In the video, Peller accused Carter Efe of not wanting other people to succeed, while referring to comments the comedian allegedly made about Kolu travelling abroad.

Source: Legit.ng