Nigerian dancer Poco Lee has reportedly regained his freedom in the United Kingdom, according to social media influencer Peller

Peller claimed that the woman who allegedly took Poco Lee to court withdrew her case, paving the way for the dancer’s release

The development comes weeks after reports that Poco Lee was on remand in a UK prison over alleged offences

Nigerian dancer Poco Lee has reportedly been released in the United Kingdom following a fresh claim by social media influencer Peller about his ongoing legal battle.

Peller shared the update during a livestream after a viewer asked whether Poco Lee, who was previously reported to be on remand in a UK prison, had regained his freedom.

According to Peller, the development came after the woman who allegedly took the dancer to court withdrew her case.

Peller says Poco Lee has regained his freedom in the United Kingdom. Photos: Peller/Poco Lee.

Source: Instagram

Peller claims Poco Lee is out

Responding to the question during his livestream, Peller appeared excited as he announced that Poco Lee was no longer in custody.

“Yes o guys, Poco Lee is out,” he said.

The influencer went on to claim that the woman involved in the case had abandoned the legal action.

“They talk say that girl that sue Poco Lee say the girl e run away from the case, say e leave the case. God go bless the girl, na God go bless am, is a good person,” Peller added.

Peller further claimed that the woman’s decision to withdraw the case was responsible for Poco Lee’s reported release.

“The girl that make Poco Lee go to prison, the girl comot the case, UK lawyer con leave Poco Lee,” he said.

Peller’s account has not been independently confirmed by the UK court or prosecution authorities.

Watch the X video of Peller speaking about Poco Lee here:

Reactions trail Peller's update on Poco Lee

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Nofacenocase181 stated:

"If you believe this narrative! I have a plane to sell to you on the sea …… Nothig is hidden sha . In few days or hours we go know the real truth! Person wey get court case on the 15th ???"

@solotizzy noted:

"So a woman can just wake up, lie on a man’s name, cause UK police to remand him, and then 'run away' when the trial date reaches? She needs to be jailed too."

@Josephyala shared:

"If the accuser really dropped the case and left, then the court would have no choice. Let’s just wait for official confirmation instead of taking a livestream as fact."

Peller claims that the woman who allegedly took Poco Lee to court withdrew her case. Photo: Poco Lee.

Source: Instagram

Poco Lee's Friend Calls for Support

Legit.ng reported that Rahman Jago appealed for compassion and restraint after reports that his friend Poco Lee was being held on remand in the UK over an alleged assault offence, saying there was more to the matter than the public knew.

He urged people not to exploit the situation for social-media attention, while online reactions ranged from calls for due process to criticism of celebrity support.

At the time, the Metropolitan Police told Legit.ng it could not disclose case details or identify an arrested person unless a location was provided, and that further information would only be released after a formal charge.

Source: Legit.ng