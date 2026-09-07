An Amazon Air Boeing 767 overran a runway at Miami International Airport on Sunday afternoon after flying in from San Juan, Puerto Rico

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed at least five deaths, with three others critically injured and two more hospitalised

All runways and taxiways at the airport were closed, with around 250 flights delayed as authorities responded to the crash

An Amazon Air cargo plane crashed off a runway at Miami International Airport on Sunday, killing at least five people and sending emergency responders scrambling to the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the Boeing 767 overran the runway at around 2pm local time after arriving from San Juan, Puerto Rico. The aircraft came to rest beside a road, with two lorries parked nearby that were struck during the incident.

Amazon Air crash shuts down Miami International Airport as emergency responders battle chaos. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to SkyNews, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed the death toll at a news conference, while Miami-Dade fire rescue chief Ray Jadallah said three people were in a critical condition and two others had been taken to hospital with less severe injuries. Around 60 firefighters were deployed to the scene.

Airport shut down after crash

US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy announced a full ground stop at the airport in the immediate aftermath of the crash. Writing on X, Duffy said:

"We've issued a full ground stop at Miami International while first responders assess the scene after an Amazon cargo plane overran the runway. If you're traveling through the area, please expect significant delays and potential cancellations."

All runways and taxiways were closed following the incident, and about 250 flights had been delayed by late Sunday afternoon. The FAA said that even after the airport reopens, arrivals and departures will operate at a reduced rate.

Amazon and Boeing respond

In a statement to NBC, Amazon confirmed the aircraft belonged to its cargo arm and was operated by 21 Air. The company said it was working with local authorities to establish what happened, adding: "Right now, our absolute priority is the safety, well-being, and care of everyone involved. We're doing everything we can to support those affected."

Boeing also issued a response, offering condolences to the families of those killed. A company spokesperson said Boeing was supporting the investigation being led by the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The NTSB confirmed it was gathering information about the crash.

Aircraft dismantled at Lagos airport over indebtedness

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Boeing 737-700 operated by Arik Air is being dismantled at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos amid a dispute over an alleged debt owed to Access Bank. The aircraft, located between the Civil Aviation Flying Unit hangar and the Air Force helicopter hangar at the airport’s domestic wing, has reportedly been undergoing dismantling for about a month.

Source: Legit.ng