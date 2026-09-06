Lagos proposes a new tenancy bill to regulate excessive rent increases and questionable agency charges

Tenants may gain protection, while landlords could face challenges from stricter rental regulations

Mandatory registration for estate agents aims to reduce fraud and improve market confidence

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Lagos is moving to reshape the way millions of residents rent homes, with a proposed tenancy bill seeking to tackle excessive rent increases, questionable agency charges, fraudulent agents and long-standing disputes between landlords and tenants.

The bill, currently before the Lagos State House of Assembly, could significantly change how rental transactions are conducted across the state if it becomes law. But while tenants may welcome tighter regulation, landlords and estate agents could face a very different reality.

The new Lagos Rent Bill gives tenants more flexibility and tightens rent for landlords. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Tenants could get some breathing room

For tenants, the biggest attraction is the prospect of greater protection from excessive charges and arbitrary rent increases.

Lagos has struggled with rising rents and the high upfront cost of securing accommodation.

Lawmakers have previously raised concerns about rent increases of as much as 100 to 200 per cent in some areas, while calling for stronger enforcement of existing tenancy protections.

The proposed reforms are expected to strengthen rules around rent payments, tenancy agreements and eviction while making rental transactions more transparent.

The government has also indicated that it wants tenancy disputes resolved more quickly, including through weekend and public holiday sittings for tenancy-related matters.

For ordinary Lagos tenants, that could mean fewer opportunities for landlords or agents to exploit gaps in the system.

Landlords face a new rental reality

The picture is more complicated for landlords.

While responsible property owners could benefit from clearer rules and faster dispute resolution, restrictions on rent increases and greater scrutiny of tenancy arrangements could reduce their flexibility.

Landlords also face rising construction, maintenance and financing costs. If regulations limit how quickly rents can be adjusted, some property owners may look for other ways to protect their returns.

That creates one of the biggest questions surrounding the bill: could measures designed to make renting more affordable eventually encourage some landlords to increase asking rents or become more selective about tenants?

The answer could depend heavily on how the final law is written and enforced.

Agents could be forced to clean up their act

Estate agents are another major target of the proposed reforms.

The bill would make registration with the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority, LASRERA, mandatory for agents. Operating without registration could become an offence.

That could hurt unregistered operators who have built businesses around excessive charges, questionable transactions or weak accountability.

For legitimate agents, however, tighter regulation could be an opportunity. Removing fraudulent operators from the market could improve confidence in professional estate businesses.

The state says LASRERA recovered more than N270 million from fraudulent estate agents between 2025 and 2026, highlighting the scale of the problem regulators are attempting to address.

The bigger problem is still housing supply

Ultimately, Lagos cannot regulate its way out of a housing shortage, according to a report by TheCable.

Even if the new rules reduce excessive charges and strengthen tenant protections, rents will remain under pressure if demand continues to outpace the supply of affordable homes.

Lagos tenants to get some reprieve in a new Tenancy Bill. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

High land prices, construction costs and financing challenges continue to make affordable housing difficult to deliver at scale.

That means the proposed tenancy bill could become an important step towards a more transparent rental market, but it will not solve Lagos' housing crisis on its own.

The real test will be whether the reforms can protect tenants without discouraging landlords and developers from providing the homes Lagos desperately needs.

6 Lagos neighbourhoods to consider for cheaper rents

Legit.ng earlier reported that finding affordable accommodation in Lagos has become increasingly difficult, but renters working with limited budgets may still find better options outside the city's most expensive neighbourhoods.

Ikorodu is emerging as one of the areas where tenants can find relatively cheaper accommodation, with current property listings showing self-contained apartments and mini-flats available at prices below what many renters may encounter in more central parts of Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng