France Takes Over UN Security Council Presidency in September 2026

France assumed the monthly presidency of the UN Security Council on September 1, 2026

The French Embassy in India announced the development on X, outlining France's priorities for the month

France endorsed India and other G4 nations as permanent members of the UN Security Council

France took over the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council on September 1, 2026, and used the occasion to signal its support for a major reform of how the global body is structured.

The French Embassy in India broke the news on X, confirming that France would lead Security Council proceedings for the month and would use its position to push discussions on international peace and security.

France leads UN Security Council presidency and drives global peace discussions. Photo credit: Riccardo De Luca/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

G4 permanent seat

In the post, the embassy wrote:

"As France assumes the monthly presidency of @UN Security Council on 1 September 2026, it will guide discussions on global peace & security. France promotes an ambitious reform of the Security Council and endorses India and other G4 nations as permanent members."

See the X post below:

The G4 nations, a bloc made up of India, Brazil, Germany, and Japan, have long campaigned for permanent seats on the Security Council. France's public endorsement of their bid gives fresh weight to calls for expanding the council beyond its current five permanent members, namely the United States, the United Kingdom, France, China, and Russia.

What the presidency means

The UN Security Council presidency rotates monthly among the council's 15 members. The country holding the presidency chairs all formal meetings and sets much of the agenda for that period, giving it added influence over which global issues receive priority attention.

France's decision to openly champion Security Council reform during its presidency points to a broader French foreign policy position that favours multilateralism and a more representative global governance structure. By backing India specifically, France is also reinforcing bilateral ties with one of the world's most populous nations and a growing economic power.

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Source: Legit.ng