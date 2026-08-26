Malta announced a key financial requirement that all foreign permanent residents must meet regarding income brought into the country

The country confirmed that foreigners who obtain permanent residency will be subject to a flat tax rate on any income they remit to Malta

Malta also addressed how its double tax treaties with various countries could affect what residents owe to their home nations

Malta has set out a significant financial obligation for foreigners who achieve permanent resident status in the country.

According to information released by Maltese authorities, any foreigner who secures permanent residency in Malta becomes liable to pay a flat rate of 15 per cent in income tax on income brought into the country.

Malta announces amount foreigners must pay once they get permanent residence. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/JOHN THYS/Geraint Rowland Photography

Source: Getty Images

Malta's rule for permanent residents

The official statement reads:

"If you become a permanent resident in Malta you will need to pay 15 per cent tax on the income you bring into the country."

It is worth noting that this tax applies specifically to income remitted into Malta, not necessarily all income earned globally. The distinction matters for residents who earn money in other countries but choose to keep it outside Maltese borders.

How double tax treaties protect permanent residents

Malta acknowledged that many foreigners may worry about being taxed twice on the same income, once in Malta and again in their home country. The country addressed this concern directly, pointing to its network of double tax treaties as a safeguard.

The statement continued:

"Thanks to double tax treaties with various countries, you will probably not need to pay any tax to your country of origin."

These treaties are bilateral agreements between Malta and other nations designed to prevent the same income from being taxed in two different jurisdictions.

For eligible residents, this arrangement could mean that the 15 per cent paid to Malta effectively covers their total tax liability on remitted income, with little or nothing owed back home.

The announcement is particularly relevant for individuals considering Malta as a long-term base, including those who have relocated from Nigeria and other African countries as part of broader migration and investment decisions.

Permit: UAE reveals salary requirement for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had published the minimum monthly income foreigners must earn to qualify for a residency permit.

Applicants must earn at least AED 3,000 if their employer provides accommodation or AED 4,000 if they do not receive employer-provided housing.

Source: Legit.ng