Lizzy Jay questioned where the graduate trainee got the audacity to address Tony Elumelu by name in public

The actress praised Toyin Abraham as a symbol of respect and culture, saying she would somersault for the billionaire

Lizzy also revealed she would have greeted Elumelu as 'daddy', saying she finds it easy to use the title for wealthy people

Nollywood actress Lizzy Jay has weighed in on the widely shared video of a female graduate trainee who addressed billionaire Tony Elumelu by his first name while asking him a question at a public event.

The clip had already set social media ablaze before Lizzy added her voice, with viewers divided over whether the young woman's approach was bold or simply disrespectful.

Reactions as Lizzy Jay speaks about lady who called Tony Elumelu by name, references Toyin Abraham. Photo credit@lizzyjay/@tonyeleumelu/@toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

In a video posted to her Instagram page on Thursday, August 20, 2026, the actress, popularly known as LizzyJay, did not mince words. She said she was genuinely baffled by the trainee's confidence, asking point blank, "Where did you get the audacity from?"

Lizzy Jay praises Toyin Abraham

Lizzy Jay went on to use the moment as an opportunity to celebrate her colleague Toyin Abraham, whom she described as the gold standard of respect and cultural values in Nigeria.

Fans praise Toyin Abraham amid viral video of lady disrespecting Tony Elumelu. Photo credit@toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

According to her, Abraham has spent years modelling proper behaviour in public and teaching others to do the same. She insisted that if it were Abraham in that situation, the actress would have somersaulted right there on the spot, just to show adequate reverence to the UBA chairman.

Lizzy also disclosed her own approach, saying she would have greeted Elumelu with "Good morning, daddy." She explained that she has never had any difficulty calling wealthy and influential people "daddy," treating it as a natural expression of honour rather than something to overthink.

Here is the Instagram video of Lizzy Jay speaking about Tony Elumelu and the graduate trainee below:

Fans react to the viral moment

Social media users had a lot to say in response to both the original clip and Lizzy's take on it.

@obaksolo wrote:

"Trust Gen Z nobody big for them to drag"

@ladysparkles_omoologo commented:

"Her audacity na from Temu ooo she for kuku say good morning babe."

@bukola4075 said:

"I trust my woman @toyin_abraham president Awa Egbe alobosi kneeling na water from her side No cap"

@officialtaiwoadeyemi shared:

" As I hear 'good morning Tony', I first switch off my phone. I think say na my phone dey glitch. I come on am back, hear am again!"

@official_jayvee91 reacted:

"You see the girl eeh it shows the home training she's got. We have a culture and we are so big on Respect."

@_titilolo added:

"All these people shouting banking, me sef worked in the bank and I didn't disrespect my bosses. I ensured I used Mr / Mrs before calling their names. Simply apply sense when needed"

Tony Elumelu gains big from Seplat deal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian investor Tony Elumelu made an estimated return of over N680bn in just five months.

This massive profit came solely from acquiring a controlling stake in Seplat Energy Plc through his company, Heirs Energies Limited.

The firm initially bought the shares from the French company Maurel & Prom for $496 million before the price surged remarkably.

Source: Legit.ng