Innocent Istifanus Moses, a former UBA staff member, revealed that the bank's GMAP graduates are actually taught to address colleagues, including senior executives, by their first names

The ex-banker explained that despite this training, calling Tony Elumelu 'Tony' to his face at a public graduation ceremony crossed a cultural line in Africa

Moses shared what typically happens at UBA GMAP graduation ceremonies and why the lady's approach was likely to backfire

A former United Bank for Africa (UBA) employee has weighed in on the viral moment a young female graduate addressed Tony Elumelu by his first name at a public ceremony, saying the lady was "not entirely wrong" but lacked the exposure to know better.

Innocent Istifanus Moses, known on Facebook as I I Moses, shared his perspective on August 20, 2026, drawing on his own experience as a UBA Cash Officer and as a graduate of the same UBA Graduate Management Accelerated Programme (GMAP) the young woman had just completed.

An ex-banker has shared his thoughts on the viral Tony Elumelu incident. Photo Credit: I I MOSES, Tony Elumelu

Source: Facebook

"What UBA's GMAP actually teaches" - Ex-banker speaks

According to Moses, the GMAP curriculum explicitly instructs participants to refer to colleagues by their first names, regardless of rank.

Trainers even use the Group Managing Director as an example, telling graduates that because everyone is a colleague, first-name terms are acceptable. Moses said he went through the same training and is familiar with the philosophy behind it.

However, he was clear that knowing something in a classroom and applying it in front of Africa's most prominent banker at a graduation ceremony are two very different things.

He noted that even while working at UBA, older colleagues never called him simply "Innocent" but always "Oga Innocent," reflecting how deeply ingrained respectful address remains in Nigerian workplaces, regardless of official policy.

Tony Elumelu: Why the moment backfired

Moses argued that the lady's real error was not the greeting itself but her failure to read the room. In his view, she likely wanted to stand out during the graduation, aware that how graduates conducted themselves at such events could influence their postings within the bank. The desire to appear bold and different, he said, ended up working against her.

He pointed out that Elumelu is old enough to be her grandfather, and that even if a superior invites first-name familiarity, home training and cultural context should inform how a person responds. The incident took place in Lagos, at a ceremony in front of peers and leadership, and Moses stressed that in Africa, that setting demands a different standard than what a training manual might suggest.

He closed his post with a reminder that the simplest approach is often the wisest: follow the format everyone else is following, observe the moment, and adjust accordingly.

See Innocent Moses' full Facebook post on the incident:

Tony Elumelu: Reactions to the ex-banker's Take

@Technical Kichub said:

"I see know people who will prefer you call them just Tony. Everyone has their preferences and personality just be sensitive as it's a door opener. One thing for sure people don't joke with how their nomenclature is written or called out or better put communicated."

@Alize Ageba said:

"True... This is Africa and calling older people by their names is disrespectful."

@Richard Olaitan said:

"I I MOSES a point of correction sir.. The man is old enough to be her grandfather! 😎"

Tony Elumelu incident: Ex-UBA banker advises lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an ex-UBA banker had reacted to the viral incident involving Tony Elumelu and had advised the lady on what she should quickly do.

The incident took place in Lagos at the graduation ceremony for UBA's Graduate Management Accelerated Programme (GMAP), where Elumelu corrected the young woman after she casually referred to him as "Tony" during a public interactive session.

Writing on Facebook on August 20, 2026, the former banker was direct in his advice, warning the young graduate against the temptation to record a defensive video in response to the attention she has received.

Source: Legit.ng