The CBN published September lending rates for commercial and merchant banks operating in Nigeria

Stanbic IBTC recorded the highest maximum lending rate, while Tatum Bank topped the prime lending rate category

The rate disclosure follows the MPC's decision to cut the benchmark interest rate to 23%

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released lending rate data for September, showing that Nigerian banks are charging borrowers anywhere from single digits to as high as 60%, depending on perceived credit risk.

The September figures cover two categories: prime lending rates, which apply to customers banks consider lower risk, and maximum lending rates, charged to borrowers seen as higher risk.

Stanbic IBTC recorded the highest maximum lending rate at 60% in the CBN's September data. Photo: AFP

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Highest and lowest rates among Nigerian banks

Stanbic IBTC posted the highest maximum lending rate in the September data at 60.00%, even though its prime rate was comparatively modest at 16.00%.

Ecobank also recorded a high maximum rate of 48.00%, with its prime rate at 26.75%.

Tatum Bank led on the prime lending rate side, charging 37.07%, with a maximum rate of 42.07%.

Nova Bank followed with a prime rate of 33.78% and a maximum of 39.00%, while Wema Bank reported 32.50% and 34.50%, respectively.

FCMB recorded a prime rate of 31.00% and a maximum of 46.10%. Keystone Bank posted 30.50% and 36.00%, while Fidelity Bank reported 30.00% and 36.00%, respectively.

At the lower end, Guaranty Trust Bank listed a prime rate of just 3.00%, although its maximum rate reached 35.00%.

Quest Merchant Bank reported both a prime and maximum rate of 5.00%, while Citi Bank had one of the lowest maximum rates at 20.00%, alongside a prime rate of 19.00%.

Among the larger banks, Zenith Bank's prime rate stood at 23.71%, with a maximum of 32.00%, while First Bank of Nigeria reported 26.00% and 38.00%, respectively.

United Bank for Africa recorded 28.50% and 32.00%, while Access Bank posted 25.50% and 32.00%.

What the rate cut means for borrowers

The September disclosures come after the CBN's Monetary Policy Committee cut the benchmark Monetary Policy Rate by 350 basis points, bringing it down to 23% from 26.5%.

CBN's September lending data gives borrowers a clearer picture of loan costs across Nigerian banks. Photo: Bloomberg

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CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso announced the decision at the end of the committee's 307th meeting in Abuja, citing easing inflation and improved foreign exchange conditions as key factors behind the move.

CBN's latest lending rates published

Bank Prime (%) Maximum (%) Access Bank 25.50 32.00 Alpha Morgan Bank 23.00 32.00 Citi Bank 19.00 20.00 Coronation Merchant Bank 12.00 28.00 Ecobank 26.75 48.00 Quest Merchant Bank 5.00 5.00 FCMB 31.00 46.10 Fidelity Bank 30.00 36.00 First Bank of Nigeria 26.00 38.00 FSDH Merchant Bank 23.00 33.00 Globus Bank Ltd 28.50 33.00 Greenwich Merchant Bank 27.90 32.50 Guaranty Trust Bank 3.00 35.00 Keystone Bank Ltd 30.50 36.00 Nova Bank 33.78 39.00 Optimus Bank 28.50 35.00 Parallex Bank 30.00 32.50 Polaris Bank 29.00 39.90 Premium Trust Bank 28.00 42.00 Providus Bank 26.50 35.00 Signature Bank — 30.00 Stanbic IBTC 16.00 60.00 Standard Chartered Bank 27.00 29.00 Sterling Bank 26.00 33.50 SunTrust Bank 22.00 37.00 Tatum Bank 37.07 42.07 United Bank for Africa 28.50 32.00 Union Bank 16.95 38.00 Wema Bank 32.50 34.50 Zenith Bank 23.71 32.00

CBN rolls out new rules for loan disputes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released an exposure draft proposing the establishment of a 30-member Mediation and Dispute Resolution Panel (MDRP) aimed at strengthening consumer protection and boosting confidence in Nigeria’s financial system.

According to a circular signed by the acting director of the Development Finance Advisory Department, Paul Oluikpe, the initiative is part of broader efforts to enhance the financial ecosystem, ensure compliance with existing legislation, and improve the efficiency of financial intermediation.

The panel is intended to serve as the first point of recourse for dispute resolution under the Act.

Source: Legit.ng