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CBN Releases Access, UBA, Zenith, GTBank Other Banks' Latest Lending Rates
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CBN Releases Access, UBA, Zenith, GTBank Other Banks' Latest Lending Rates

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • The CBN published September lending rates for commercial and merchant banks operating in Nigeria
  • Stanbic IBTC recorded the highest maximum lending rate, while Tatum Bank topped the prime lending rate category
  • The rate disclosure follows the MPC's decision to cut the benchmark interest rate to 23%

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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released lending rate data for September, showing that Nigerian banks are charging borrowers anywhere from single digits to as high as 60%, depending on perceived credit risk.

The September figures cover two categories: prime lending rates, which apply to customers banks consider lower risk, and maximum lending rates, charged to borrowers seen as higher risk.

CBN September lending rates show Nigerian banks charge up to 60% on loans.
Stanbic IBTC recorded the highest maximum lending rate at 60% in the CBN's September data. Photo: AFP
Source: Facebook

Highest and lowest rates among Nigerian banks

Stanbic IBTC posted the highest maximum lending rate in the September data at 60.00%, even though its prime rate was comparatively modest at 16.00%.

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Ecobank also recorded a high maximum rate of 48.00%, with its prime rate at 26.75%.

Tatum Bank led on the prime lending rate side, charging 37.07%, with a maximum rate of 42.07%.

Nova Bank followed with a prime rate of 33.78% and a maximum of 39.00%, while Wema Bank reported 32.50% and 34.50%, respectively.

FCMB recorded a prime rate of 31.00% and a maximum of 46.10%. Keystone Bank posted 30.50% and 36.00%, while Fidelity Bank reported 30.00% and 36.00%, respectively.

At the lower end, Guaranty Trust Bank listed a prime rate of just 3.00%, although its maximum rate reached 35.00%.

Quest Merchant Bank reported both a prime and maximum rate of 5.00%, while Citi Bank had one of the lowest maximum rates at 20.00%, alongside a prime rate of 19.00%.

Among the larger banks, Zenith Bank's prime rate stood at 23.71%, with a maximum of 32.00%, while First Bank of Nigeria reported 26.00% and 38.00%, respectively.

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United Bank for Africa recorded 28.50% and 32.00%, while Access Bank posted 25.50% and 32.00%.

What the rate cut means for borrowers

The September disclosures come after the CBN's Monetary Policy Committee cut the benchmark Monetary Policy Rate by 350 basis points, bringing it down to 23% from 26.5%.

Zenith Bank's September lending rates stood at 23.71% for prime loans and 32% maximum.
CBN's September lending data gives borrowers a clearer picture of loan costs across Nigerian banks. Photo: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso announced the decision at the end of the committee's 307th meeting in Abuja, citing easing inflation and improved foreign exchange conditions as key factors behind the move.

CBN's latest lending rates published

Bank

Prime (%)

Maximum (%)

Access Bank

25.50

32.00

Alpha Morgan Bank

23.00

32.00

Citi Bank

19.00

20.00

Coronation Merchant Bank

12.00

28.00

Ecobank

26.75

48.00

Quest Merchant Bank

5.00

5.00

FCMB

31.00

46.10

Fidelity Bank

30.00

36.00

First Bank of Nigeria

26.00

38.00

FSDH Merchant Bank

23.00

33.00

Globus Bank Ltd

28.50

33.00

Greenwich Merchant Bank

27.90

32.50

Guaranty Trust Bank

3.00

35.00

Keystone Bank Ltd

30.50

36.00

Nova Bank

33.78

39.00

Optimus Bank

28.50

35.00

Parallex Bank

30.00

32.50

Polaris Bank

29.00

39.90

Premium Trust Bank

28.00

42.00

Providus Bank

26.50

35.00

Signature Bank

30.00

Stanbic IBTC

16.00

60.00

Standard Chartered Bank

27.00

29.00

Sterling Bank

26.00

33.50

SunTrust Bank

22.00

37.00

Tatum Bank

37.07

42.07

United Bank for Africa

28.50

32.00

Union Bank

16.95

38.00

Wema Bank

32.50

34.50

Zenith Bank

23.71

32.00

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CBN rolls out new rules for loan disputes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released an exposure draft proposing the establishment of a 30-member Mediation and Dispute Resolution Panel (MDRP) aimed at strengthening consumer protection and boosting confidence in Nigeria’s financial system.

According to a circular signed by the acting director of the Development Finance Advisory Department, Paul Oluikpe, the initiative is part of broader efforts to enhance the financial ecosystem, ensure compliance with existing legislation, and improve the efficiency of financial intermediation.

The panel is intended to serve as the first point of recourse for dispute resolution under the Act.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. Fellow, MTN Pan African Media Innovation(2026), Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
CBN - Central Bank Of NigeriaAccess BankZenith Bank
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