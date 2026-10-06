CBN Releases Access, UBA, Zenith, GTBank Other Banks' Latest Lending Rates
- The CBN published September lending rates for commercial and merchant banks operating in Nigeria
- Stanbic IBTC recorded the highest maximum lending rate, while Tatum Bank topped the prime lending rate category
- The rate disclosure follows the MPC's decision to cut the benchmark interest rate to 23%
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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released lending rate data for September, showing that Nigerian banks are charging borrowers anywhere from single digits to as high as 60%, depending on perceived credit risk.
The September figures cover two categories: prime lending rates, which apply to customers banks consider lower risk, and maximum lending rates, charged to borrowers seen as higher risk.
Highest and lowest rates among Nigerian banks
Stanbic IBTC posted the highest maximum lending rate in the September data at 60.00%, even though its prime rate was comparatively modest at 16.00%.
Ecobank also recorded a high maximum rate of 48.00%, with its prime rate at 26.75%.
Tatum Bank led on the prime lending rate side, charging 37.07%, with a maximum rate of 42.07%.
Nova Bank followed with a prime rate of 33.78% and a maximum of 39.00%, while Wema Bank reported 32.50% and 34.50%, respectively.
FCMB recorded a prime rate of 31.00% and a maximum of 46.10%. Keystone Bank posted 30.50% and 36.00%, while Fidelity Bank reported 30.00% and 36.00%, respectively.
At the lower end, Guaranty Trust Bank listed a prime rate of just 3.00%, although its maximum rate reached 35.00%.
Quest Merchant Bank reported both a prime and maximum rate of 5.00%, while Citi Bank had one of the lowest maximum rates at 20.00%, alongside a prime rate of 19.00%.
Among the larger banks, Zenith Bank's prime rate stood at 23.71%, with a maximum of 32.00%, while First Bank of Nigeria reported 26.00% and 38.00%, respectively.
United Bank for Africa recorded 28.50% and 32.00%, while Access Bank posted 25.50% and 32.00%.
What the rate cut means for borrowers
The September disclosures come after the CBN's Monetary Policy Committee cut the benchmark Monetary Policy Rate by 350 basis points, bringing it down to 23% from 26.5%.
CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso announced the decision at the end of the committee's 307th meeting in Abuja, citing easing inflation and improved foreign exchange conditions as key factors behind the move.
CBN's latest lending rates published
Bank
Prime (%)
Maximum (%)
Access Bank
25.50
32.00
Alpha Morgan Bank
23.00
32.00
Citi Bank
19.00
20.00
Coronation Merchant Bank
12.00
28.00
Ecobank
26.75
48.00
Quest Merchant Bank
5.00
5.00
FCMB
31.00
46.10
Fidelity Bank
30.00
36.00
First Bank of Nigeria
26.00
38.00
FSDH Merchant Bank
23.00
33.00
Globus Bank Ltd
28.50
33.00
Greenwich Merchant Bank
27.90
32.50
Guaranty Trust Bank
3.00
35.00
Keystone Bank Ltd
30.50
36.00
Nova Bank
33.78
39.00
Optimus Bank
28.50
35.00
Parallex Bank
30.00
32.50
Polaris Bank
29.00
39.90
Premium Trust Bank
28.00
42.00
Providus Bank
26.50
35.00
Signature Bank
—
30.00
Stanbic IBTC
16.00
60.00
Standard Chartered Bank
27.00
29.00
Sterling Bank
26.00
33.50
SunTrust Bank
22.00
37.00
Tatum Bank
37.07
42.07
United Bank for Africa
28.50
32.00
Union Bank
16.95
38.00
Wema Bank
32.50
34.50
Zenith Bank
23.71
32.00
CBN rolls out new rules for loan disputes
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released an exposure draft proposing the establishment of a 30-member Mediation and Dispute Resolution Panel (MDRP) aimed at strengthening consumer protection and boosting confidence in Nigeria’s financial system.
According to a circular signed by the acting director of the Development Finance Advisory Department, Paul Oluikpe, the initiative is part of broader efforts to enhance the financial ecosystem, ensure compliance with existing legislation, and improve the efficiency of financial intermediation.
The panel is intended to serve as the first point of recourse for dispute resolution under the Act.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. Fellow, MTN Pan African Media Innovation(2026), Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.