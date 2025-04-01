A lady said that due to her busy schedule, she has not been able to cook for her husband in a whole week

In a video, the lady said she was buying sandwiches and called her husband to know if she could buy for him

The man said she should not worry herself, noting that he understands that her job was demanding and could prevent her from cooking

A wife has shared the story of how she was unable to cook for her husband for a whole week.

According to the woman, she had been unable to make meals at home for at least one week, and she was apparently worried about her husband.

In a video, @thejhaswilliams said she was getting herself sandwiches for breakfast, and she wanted to know if she should get them for her husband.

She called her husband on the phone and asked if he cared for sandwiches but the man said no.

After a while, her husband called her, letting her know he was fine and that she should not worry herself about his food since he could take good care of himself.

The woman said she was thrilled by the phone call. She said it made her happy that her husband recognised the fact that there are days she would not be able to cook.

Her words:

"I just called my husband and asked if he wanted if he wanted a breakfast sandwich because I was getting myself one because last night, I didn't cook. And in fact, I don't think I have cooked all week. So, I called him just now and I was like 'hey I'm getting myself a breakfast of sandwich, do you want one?' He said 'no, I don't want a breakfast sandwich, thank you so much.' And then he called me back and he was like 'I want you to know that you are doing a very good job. I know you have such a high power, high energy, busy type of career. You are not going to be able to cook all the time. I want you to know that it is not your job to feed me. I'm a grown man. I have lived on my own before you. When it comes down to eating, if I'm starving, if I'm hungry, I can take care of it and I can take care of you."

The woman who was happy over her husband's response, said she would like every woman to experience what it means to have such a supportive partner.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman shares sweet words her husband told her

@Tenizi said:

"This is what it looks like when you marry someone who actually likes you. Not just love you but like you."

@queendebbie105 said:

"You are so so lucky to have a husband like that. wishing you more joy in Your relationship."

@katsaidwhat said:

"My aunt hated domestic chores. My uncle was like hey! I don’t mind doing them, you go read your book. And they lived happily ever after."

