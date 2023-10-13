Nigerian comedian Woli Agba has now reacted in a funny way to the state of the economy

Taking to his social media page, the skit maker, who often plays the role of a pastor, shared his new and improved pricelist for special prayers

Woli Agba said things need to change because a bag of rice is now N60,000 and many fans reacted to his post

Famous Nigerian comedian Woli Agba, with real name Ayo Ajewole, has left fans laughing over one of his recent posts.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the skit maker, known to act like a pastor in most of his videos, shared a new pricelist for prayers.

Comedian Woli Agba has increased his price for special prayers. Photos: @woliagba_ayoajewole

According to Woli Agba, the situation of the Nigerian economy has led him to make an updated price list for special prayers.

The list showed prayers for different problems, such as prayers for jobs, divine intervention, family problems, marriage counselling, and more, with various price tags dependent on their issues.

Woli Agba accompanied his post with a disclaimer stating that payment for special prayers does not determine that their problems would go away because his job is to pray and not to remove problems, so it’s a 50/50 chance.

In his words:

“Ours is to pray; we don’t remove problems, so it’s 50/50. Thank you.”

Explaining further in his caption, Woli Agba lamented over the price of a bag of rice, which he claims now goes for N60,000.

He wrote:

“Kilode gan naa? Rice: 60k???”

See his post below:

Reactions as Woli Agba releases price list for special prayers

Several of Woli Agba’s fans and celebrity colleagues were very amused by his post, and they took to his comment section to react. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

harde_shina0:

“The price for the depression problem sef fit add to the depression.”

haras_luxury:

“How much is prayer for a lady seeking for husband? Bcos u no add am to ur list.”

god_of_gen:

“May we not be doing it like our forefathers. na once in a year they use to eat rice and Na December only.”

ayo.j.cross:

“Be like my option is not here Woli I go need call you specially.”

Officialresonanceband:

“Please, can I join the prayer warriors sir?? I sabi PRAY wella woli mi.”

Xcellency_06:

“You are a thief sir....!”

Zamar_global:

“Depression 10m hearing that price sev na that price go fasten the death of that person....... Ogun social media biti bawo?”

Comedian Woli Agba opens up on his smooth ride with Dele Omowoli

Woli Agba is well known for his rib-cracking skits on social media.

Still, one other member of his comedy crew, Dele Omowoli, has managed to attract the attention of netizens constantly looking for content that can make them laugh.

Although many may not know, the two have been working together for about 15 years and have managed to keep a healthy relationship that does not come in between their work.

