Mauritius has revealed the minimum earnings a self-employed foreigner must accumulate over three consecutive years to qualify for permanent residency

The country set the threshold at MUR 3 million, which is equivalent to roughly N86.7 million for Nigerian applicants

The requirement applies specifically to self-employed foreign nationals seeking to settle permanently in Mauritius

Mauritius has officially stated the income threshold that self-employed foreign nationals must meet to become eligible for permanent residence in the country.

According to the Mauritian government's official guidance, a self-employed foreigner must earn a minimum of MUR 3 million (N86,724,730) over three consecutive years to qualify for permanent residency.

Mauritius states how much self-employed foreigners must earn. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/LUDOVIC MARIN/Sergio Amiti

Source: Getty Images

Mauritius permanent residency income threshold

The three-year timeframe is a key condition, meaning applicants cannot simply point to a single strong year of earnings. The income must be sustained across three back-to-back years before a permanent residency application can be supported on those grounds.

Mauritius has positioned itself in recent years as one of Africa's and the Indian Ocean region's more attractive destinations for professionals and entrepreneurs seeking to relocate. The country offers a relatively stable economy, a favourable tax environment, and a quality of life that draws interest from across the African continent and beyond.

What this means for Nigerian applicants

For Nigerians who have been exploring the jape wave and looking beyond popular Western destinations such as the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States, Mauritius represents an alternative route worth examining.

However, the MUR 3 million earnings requirement over three years sets a significant financial bar that prospective applicants will need to plan carefully around before pursuing permanent residency through self-employment.

Mauritius sets financial requirement for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Mauritius had disclosed the minimum amount foreigners must invest in a qualifying business activity to become eligible for a 20-year residence permit.

The requirement is part of the country’s efforts to attract foreign investors and high-net-worth individuals seeking long-term residency.

Source: Legit.ng