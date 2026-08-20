Mauritius States How Much Self-Employed Foreigners Must Earn to Get Permanent Residency
- Mauritius has revealed the minimum earnings a self-employed foreigner must accumulate over three consecutive years to qualify for permanent residency
- The country set the threshold at MUR 3 million, which is equivalent to roughly N86.7 million for Nigerian applicants
- The requirement applies specifically to self-employed foreign nationals seeking to settle permanently in Mauritius
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Mauritius has officially stated the income threshold that self-employed foreign nationals must meet to become eligible for permanent residence in the country.
According to the Mauritian government's official guidance, a self-employed foreigner must earn a minimum of MUR 3 million (N86,724,730) over three consecutive years to qualify for permanent residency.
Mauritius permanent residency income threshold
The three-year timeframe is a key condition, meaning applicants cannot simply point to a single strong year of earnings. The income must be sustained across three back-to-back years before a permanent residency application can be supported on those grounds.
Mauritius has positioned itself in recent years as one of Africa's and the Indian Ocean region's more attractive destinations for professionals and entrepreneurs seeking to relocate. The country offers a relatively stable economy, a favourable tax environment, and a quality of life that draws interest from across the African continent and beyond.
What this means for Nigerian applicants
For Nigerians who have been exploring the jape wave and looking beyond popular Western destinations such as the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States, Mauritius represents an alternative route worth examining.
However, the MUR 3 million earnings requirement over three years sets a significant financial bar that prospective applicants will need to plan carefully around before pursuing permanent residency through self-employment.
Mauritius sets financial requirement for foreigners
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Mauritius had disclosed the minimum amount foreigners must invest in a qualifying business activity to become eligible for a 20-year residence permit.
The requirement is part of the country’s efforts to attract foreign investors and high-net-worth individuals seeking long-term residency.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng