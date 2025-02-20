Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi of Ikate kingdom, Lagos, exudes wealth and class, and his love for wristwatches has caught netizens' attention

The young and elegant Yoruba monarch has a collection of wristwatches including Richard Mille and Apple wristwatches

Many social media users have been wowed by the staggering cost of Oba Elegushi wristwatches, and they shared their thoughts about it

A Yoruba monarch Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi of the Ikate kingdom showed off his luxurious collection of wristwatches.

Oba Elegushi displays his expensive wristwatches. Image credit: @hrmaelegushi

Source: Instagram

He has a Backes and Stauss Berkey Renaissance 43 watch worth N95.5m, a Frank Muller that cost N177m, a Rolex watch worth N135m, a Patek Philippe that cost him N118m, and a Backes and Stauss Piccadilly Renaissance worth N39m

Also, he has a Rolex Sky-Dweller Everose-Gold watch for N113m, a Richard Mille for N304m, and an Apple watch for N950m.

Netizens hail Oba Elegushi watches

Many social media users have hailed Oba Elegushi for his rich collection of wristwatches worth N1.9 billion in total. Others noted that some Nigerians love to splash huge amounts in accessories and show them off.

Oba Elegushi displays his collection of watches. Image credit: @hrmaelegushi

Source: Instagram

However, some people said that the king had not done anything for his people and he was splashing millions on wristwatches which may be allegedly fake.

See Oba Elegushi's wristwatches below:

Reactions to Oba Elegushi's designer wristwatches

Legit.ng has compiled the comments as Oba Elegushi flaunts his designer watches below:

@bouyants_of_all_legit_deals commented:

"That’s the thing our people want to be known for."

@enochsupercars wrote:

"Omo see Mansions on this man wrist oo. God abeg @hrmsaelegushi."

@victorious_fam commented:

"@fakewatchbuster Abeg come help us confirmed this no disrespect @fakewatchbuster."

@barsadrab commented:

"@hrmsaelegushi you spent so much money on unnecessary things while you citizens die in poverty, no good hospitals, common education they can’t even get. A lof of kids are begging on the side roads. One day you will leave this world and leave all of these things behind."

@mayorbravoo said:

"And ask him what is the productive things he did for his people."

@ifedhayour2008 commented:

"You will be surprised most of the watches are fake, who tell you celebrities don’t rock fake? No go dey follow mouth o."

@oludare_authentic reacted:

"These are the things we promote in this country that affect the economy.. apart from being a king what is that one thing that this man as done to the community and country to positive impact on people."

@kabaa_limited stated:

"And the road to his palace is always flooded. Mtcheeew."

@shado9ja commented:

"Money na water."

@kayp.opin reacted:

"Oba wey get swag."

Oba Elegushi's wife rocks birthday aso-oke

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Olori Sekinat, the first wife of Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Elegushi of Ikate, turned a year older.

The queen, who owns The Monarch Event Centre in Lagos, was celebrated by the company's official Instagram page.

They shared several photos from her birthday shoot, which saw her draped in a brown and white asoke.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng