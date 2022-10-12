Ace TV game show host Frank Edoho is regarded by many as the king of clapbacks, and in his latest encounter with a troll, he reaffirmed his claim to the throne

Frank Edoho, during a recent Gbas gbos on Twitter, clarified that nobody scripts for him when he goes on the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (WWTBAM) game show

This clarification was made after a troll had alleged that Edoho ran a scripted game show and should focus on doing it right

The popular host of the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (WWTBAM) game show, Frank Edoho, is rated by many as the king of clapbacks who never loses in an online battle of 'Gbas gbos'.

However, it seems some people still haven't gotten the memo, as one Twitter troll fired some jibes at the ace show presenter accusing him of running a scripted game show.

Ace TV game host Frank Edoho brutally carpets a troll that came for him. Photo credit: @frankedoho

Edoho, in his prime fashion, came back for the troll, first clarifying that nobody writes scripts for him on the WWTBAM show and that he hosts it off the top of his head, calling it extempore.

Frank Edoho tells a troll that his stupidity is well-planned and generational

After clarifying that the WWTBAM game is not scripted, Frank Edoho then went to action, noting that the troll had displayed a unique form of stupidity that isn't impromptu but well-planned and inherited from his ancestors.

He further averred that the troll suffers from a form of stupidity called genetic scripting.

See Frank Edoho's post below:

See how netizens reacted to Frank Edoho's brutal carpeting of a troll:

@toolzo:

"DONT COME FOR @frankedoho."

@do2dtun:

"Clapback wey get AirPod."

@sheyebanks:

"Choi ‍♂️ best in clapbacks."

@amazingklef:

"Clapback king!!!."

@chef_fregz:

"Hasn't anyone learned not to come for Frank?"

@nikkilaoye:

"E weee ‍♀️‍♀️ Genetic scripting."

@efemena_u:

"You left everybody and went for Frank ? You must really love to be dragged like small Gen."

@i_am__chioma:

"Ordinary home training you refuse to collect. Now they've dragged your ancestors inside pouteux pouteux."

@pam_ayy:

"Omo ocalling out Frank Edoho should be part of 1000 ways to embarass your village ppl."

Frank Edoho Shares Story of Fan Who Tried to Broke Shame Him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when the famous TV personality Frank Edoho, of the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (WWTBAM) game show, shared on Twitter a story of how he dealt with a real-life troll.

Frank said one day after he had retired from hosting the WWTBAM game show in 2017, he was out shopping for a standing air conditioner at Cash 'n' Carry store.

While in line to pay for what he bought, Frank said he heard a man say aloud that the WWTBAM game show was stopped because he did not have the money to pay Aroma, who won ₦10m on the show.

