Media personality Charly Boy announced the birth of his great-grandson on Instagram, posting a photograph of his grandson holding the newborn

The 75-year-old entertainer expressed deep gratitude for his blessings, noting that God has blessed him with good health, a diverse family, and peace of mind

Fans and well-wishers flooded social media with warm reactions, celebrating the entertainer's growing legacy and the strong family resemblance across generations

Controversial singer and media personality Charles Oputa, widely known as Charly Boy or Area Fada, has announced the arrival of his great-grandchild, marking a new chapter in his family life.

The 75-year-old entertainer shared the joyful news on Instagram, posting a photo of his grandson and his wife holding the newborn.

Veteran entertainer Charly Boy expresses gratitude as he becomes a great-grandfather, says his blessings are full. Photo: areafada1

Source: Instagram

In his caption, Charly Boy explained that his happiness does not come from material wealth but from the blessings of health, family and peace of mind.

He said that God has given him children, grandchildren and now great-grandchildren, which he considers more than enough.

“Behold, my grandson with my great-grandson. God never bless me reach? As god no give me money, He blesses me with good health, children, both good ones and mad ones. He gave me grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Plus peace of mind. I don beg god to face other people. My blessings don belefull me biko.”

Area Fada's announcement drew warm reactions from his fans and well-wishers across social media, with many pointing out the striking resemblance between him and his great-grandson.

Many celebrated the entertainer’s growing legacy and praised his enduring presence in Nigerian pop culture, noting how rare it is to see such generational blessings shared publicly by a figure who has remained relevant for decades.

Check out Charly Boy's Instagram post below:

Fans celebrate Charly Boy's milestone

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@mo3xpressions said:

"My Boss Baby. Fresh skin. FADA you are blessed, beyond outta space. You are too much. No capping. FADA be living Legendary Superstar"

@saint_bottles commented:

"Your great grand son still carry your face 😍😍😍 Gene shiri ike"

@aweleudiong wrote:

"Dat ur granddauter in-law looks like u, ur grandson n great grandson re very handsome"

@anthoniaokojieofficial reacted:

"So cute, and he has your looks @areafada1 . May God bless him and his parents and the entire family. Amen"

@lizrycakes said:

"Your great grandson looks so much like you . Congratulations"

@itsrosemond commented:

"Great Grandson looks like grandpa ❤️❤️ God bless you sir"

@jabulaniii_ wrote:

"Congratulations area fada!!! Your great grand son looks like you🥰"

Charly Boy celebrates the birth of his great-grandchild at 75 with an emotional post. Photo: areafada1

Source: Instagram

Charly Boy sparks reactions with gift to Obasanjo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Charly Boy stirred drama after attending the 89th birthday celebration of former president Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

The entertainer stormed the lavish ceremony with a golden box on his head and presented it as a gift to the former Nigerian leader.

When Obasanjo opened the gift, he brought out a branded white towel, prompting mixed reactions from fans who commented on the gesture and the peck the two prominent personalities exchanged.

Source: Legit.ng