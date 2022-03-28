Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o was left mouth agape after A-List Hollywood actor Will Smith smacked comedian Chris Rock during the Oscar awards

The actress who was seated close to celebrity couple Will and wife Jada Pinkett Smith was seen making shocked glances after the incident

The actor slapped the comedian after he made a joke about his wife Jada's almost balding head and he wasn't cool with it

The 2014 Oscar award winner Lupita Nyong'o was left shocked after actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock.

Lupita Nyong’o was stunned after Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock. Screengrab: Pinata Farms.

Source: UGC

Lupita, the 2014 winner of the Best Supporting Actress at the Oscar's, was dressed in a sparkling gold sequin Prada dress was left mouth agape in shock after the altercation.

The now infamous slap by Will Smith during the 94th Academy Awards event that was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The Hollywood actor emerged as the Best Actor bagging the Oscar, for his role in the movie King Richard.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Lupita's reaction and facial expression trended online and here are some hilarious reactions from fans.

A Twitter user going by the handle @KikiEgwa noted that Kenyans do not know how to hide their facial expression she posted:

@KingZairois wrote:

@saturndaya posted:

@BradDia990011737 posted:

@Naisymoi posted:

@ShawEtown posted:

@_marked noted that the actress's reaction was an iconic moment

@barrie_bradshaw Twitted:

@tebellopalime posted:

@PCRepair5 posted:

@YakaFortune posted on Twitter:

@DailyMailCeleb posted the viral facial expression from the actress:

@cakemooosst posted a funny reaction video:

@katienolan suggested that the actress should be awarded the best supporting actress.

@omgmattmurdock posted:

@JamieBolton hilariously broke down the actress's reaction:

@TSONGA_AMU wrote:

@mohyorh_11 posted:

@kedowlwa_waziri posted:

@CalebManywele posted:

Old video of Chris Rock shading Jada resurfaces after slap incident

Legit.ng previously reported that social media went wild with thoughts and opinions after actor Will Smith slapped comedian, Chris Rock over a statement about his wife.

After the shocking incident which happened on a defining night of Will's career, a video of Chris dissing Jada at the 2016 Oscars resurfaced.

Quite a number of people are convinced that Will decided to put Rock in his place seeing as he got away with it in 2016.

Source: Legit.ng