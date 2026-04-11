Obi of Onitsha endorses fintech to enhance economic growth in Nigeria's Southeast

Partnerships between fintech firms and local communities could improve financial inclusion for traders

Youth empowerment through technology training is vital for fostering entrepreneurial innovation

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Obi of Onitsha, Nnaemeka Achebe, has endorsed the expansion of financial technology across Nigeria’s Southeast following a high-level meeting with Olugbenga Agboola, the chief executive of Flutterwave.

During the visit, the revered monarch warmly received the fintech leader, popularly known as GB, and symbolically adopted him as a son.

Flutterwave's boss, Gbenga Agboola, hypes Igbo entrepreneurial strength after a visit to the Obi of Onitsha Credit: Flutterwave

Source: Facebook

He described the engagement as a meaningful step toward aligning traditional institutions with modern technological innovation.

Fintech as a growth engine for the Southeast

Achebe emphasised that the Southeast’s long-standing reputation for commerce and entrepreneurship positions it to benefit immensely from fintech solutions.

According to him, the region’s traditional trading systems, deeply rooted in resilience and enterprise, can scale even further when integrated with digital platforms.

He noted that combining the Igbo apprenticeship model with modern financial technology would unlock new levels of efficiency, expand market reach, and improve access to capital for small and medium-sized businesses.

Bridging markets with digital innovation

A key focus of the discussion was the need to connect grassroots traders with digital financial services.

The monarch stressed that closer collaboration between fintech firms and local market communities would enhance financial inclusion and boost economic competitiveness.

Special attention was given to Onitsha Main Market, one of West Africa’s largest trading hubs.

Achebe explained that while the market already demonstrates remarkable commercial energy, embedding structured technology education within it could revolutionise how traders conduct business.

He recalled a previous attempt to establish an IT training hub within the market, which did not materialise, but maintained that such initiatives remain critical for future growth.

Youth empowerment through technology

Youth development emerged as a central theme of the meeting. The Obi highlighted the importance of equipping young people with digital skills that go beyond job-seeking, enabling them to build scalable businesses.

He pointed out that integrating fintech training into existing community programmes would empower a new generation of entrepreneurs capable of competing globally.

This, he said, would help shift the narrative from unemployment to innovation-driven enterprise.

Celebrating Nigerian innovation on the global stage

Agboola’s journey, from local beginnings to leading one of Africa’s most prominent fintech companies, was hailed as a testament to Nigerian ingenuity. His success story, the monarch noted, reflects the immense potential within the country when talent meets opportunity.

Achebe reaffirmed that hard work, creativity, and resilience remain defining traits of entrepreneurs across the Southeast, even in the face of infrastructural challenges.

Education, partnerships and future engagements

The monarch also underscored the importance of sustained investment in education and knowledge development as Africa navigates a rapidly evolving global economy.

He stressed that building technological capacity is essential for long-term competitiveness.

In a move to deepen engagement, Achebe invited Agboola to speak at Ahmadu Bello University, where he serves as Chancellor.

The proposed session, expected at a major university event, would provide students and stakeholders with valuable insights into technology, entrepreneurship, and global business.

A strategic alliance for regional transformation

Beyond a ceremonial visit, the meeting signals a growing alignment between traditional leadership and modern technology enterprises.

This partnership, stakeholders believe, could position the Southeast as a thriving hub for digital commerce, youth innovation, and inclusive economic growth.

Flutterwave boss, Olugbenga Agboola, reveals how fintech can transform the Southeast. Credit: Flutterwave

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With fintech gaining momentum across Africa, the endorsement from one of the region’s most influential traditional rulers adds significant weight to calls for deeper digital transformation at the grassroots level.

Flutterwave secures CBN banking licence

Legit.ng earlier reported that Africa’s leading payments technology firm, Flutterwave, has taken a bold leap into the heart of Nigeria’s financial system after securing a banking licence from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The move signals a major transition from payments processing to full-scale financial services, placing the fintech on a potential collision course with established lenders such as Access Bank and Zenith Bank.

With the new licence, Flutterwave can now directly hold customer funds and deposits, a shift that significantly strengthens its operational capacity in Nigeria, its largest market.

Source: Legit.ng