Nollywood veteran actress Peju Ogunmola celebrated her 60th birthday on April 10, 2026, as she shared photos and reflected on six decades filled with memories, lessons, and meaningful relationships that shaped her life journey

The veteran actress expressed deep gratitude for her experiences and the people around her while stepping into a new decade, looking forward to health, happiness, and fresh adventures ahead

Videos circulating online captured emotional moments as Nollywood colleagues, including Feranmi Oyalowo, surprised her with a birthday party, dancing and sharing joyful moments that showcased their bond and admiration

Nollywood actress Peju Ogunmola clocked 60 today, 10 April 2026, and the celebration has been filled with joy both online and offline.

The veteran movie star shared stunning photos on Instagram, reflecting on her journey and expressing gratitude for the years gone by.

Peju Ogunmola celebrates her 60th birthday with gratitude as Nollywood colleagues surprise her with joyful party moments. Photo: official_pejuogunmola/afrikmedia

Source: Instagram

She described the milestone as six decades of life, lessons and experiences, and said she was stepping into her new decade with a thankful heart.

The actress explained that looking back at her life, she felt overwhelmed by the beautiful memories, the lessons she had learnt, and the incredible people who had walked the path with her.

She added that she was looking forward to a new chapter filled with health, happiness and more adventures.

Check out Peju Ogunmola's birthday post below:

Away from her personal reflections, colleagues in Nollywood made sure the day was even more memorable.

In videos circulating on social media, stars, including Feranmi Oyalowo, organised a surprise party for her.

The clips captured a heartwarming moment as they danced and vibed with joy with the celebrant, showing their love and admiration for Peju Ogunmola on her special day.

Watch the videos of Nollywood stars vibing with Peju Ogunmola on her 60th birthday below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate with Peju Ogunmola

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Fans and colleagues flooded her comment section with warm birthday wishes and prayers.

@abbey_eloquent said:

"Happy birthday to you ma, age gracefully in fulfilment of all your heart desires, Congratulations."

@oluwakemibadmus24 wrote:

"Happy Birthday Mummy❤️😘😍God Bless You Ma🙏🏾You shall celebrate many more years In Good health and sound mind In Jesus name, Amen🫂❤️"

@olori_olomu commented:

"Happy birthday Sis. Welcome to the sixth floor. Age with sufficient grace."

@omoalausa1 reacted:

"Happy Glorious 60th Mummy PJ E pe fun wa Maam 🎊♥️♥️"

@lagoslately_ said:

"Congratulations ma🎊🍾 Aseyisamodun 🙏"

@hakeemeffect wrote:

"Happy 60th Birthday to the Senior Abiyamo of the industry! You are not just a veteran, but the nurturing heart of Nollywood. Thank you for decades of unconditional love, mentorship, and grace you are the ultimate matriarch. Your strength is a guiding light, and your nurturing spirit has shaped many flourishing careers. Thank you for being the Light to others👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Peju Ogunmola turns 60 and shares reflections as colleagues gather to honour her with surprise birthday party. Photo: official_pejuogunmola

Source: Instagram

Odunlade Adekola honours Peju Ogunmola

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor and filmmaker Odunlade Adekola honoured Peju Ogunmola at the OAFP awards ceremony in Abeokuta.

The event held on December 8 saw Adekola invite her on stage and ask guests to give her a standing ovation, which they did in a show of respect.

The recognition came months after the actress lost her only child, with colleagues also visiting her Ibadan home before she later returned to Nollywood with strength.

Source: Legit.ng