Veteran actress Peji Ogunmola caused a stir on social media over a trending video of her on a movie set

The video showed the moment the Yoruba actress expressed her displeasure after a colleague shot a gun at her

According to the veteran movie maker, she was unaware her male colleague would shoot at her, which stirred reactions

A video of veteran Yoruba actress Peju Ogunmola on a movie set was shared online.

In the viral video, Peju was seen with a male colleague in a village setting. However, while the movie shoot was going on, the male colleague who was acting his role pointed a gun towards the veteran actress and fired a shot at her.

Peju Ogunmola says she doesn't like gunshots. Credit: official_pejuogunmola

Expressing displeasure at the act, the actress lashed out at the male colleague and the movie director as she revealed she doesn't like gunshots. She kept screaming "I don't like it".

The actor tendered an apology to calm her down.

The actress expected her male colleague to use a charm on her, not a gun.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Peju Ogunmola on a movie set

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

damicratic_one:

"After what happened with Alec Baldwin....I no blame her o."

otunba_balogun:

"This is what you get when there’s no official script to work with."

ponmo_ijebuamerica:

"Mama oni mama o fe ku sorry."

rotimibonafide:

"Make dem respect her too nah‍♂️why change the script nah."

ayomeekun:

"These same people know she doesn’t like guns or anything like that."

peenkleeps_:

"Mama no wan die ."

ayomeekun:

"So apparently the director said the person is going to beat her with something and not shoot a gun……now tell me why she won’t complain???‍"

eniolamodupe:

"She has her reasons and it's should be respected."

theibadanpaparazzi"

"Country hard country hard.. but still nobody won die comout."

