Businessman Olakunle Churchill celebrated Mother’s Day with a special outing for his mother

His ex-wife Tonto Dikeh, also shared heartfelt Mother’s Day messages online

The day has sparked curiosity about Churchill’s relationships and family dynamics

Nigerian businessman Olakunle Churchill celebrated Mother’s Day in a grand style, treating his mother to a lavish dinner and gifts.

Hours ago, Churchill shared a heartfelt clip on Instagram, wishing his mother a happy Mother’s Day and offering prayers for her.

Olakunle Churchill’s controversial Mother’s Day outing raises eyebrows. Credit: @olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

He went further to surprise her with flowers and a luxurious dinner, which he also enjoyed in the company of BBNaija star Kiddwaya.

Clips shared on his Instagram story showed the opulent celebration, highlighting the special treatment he gave his mother.

Meanwhile, his ex-wife, actress Tonto Dikeh, marked the day with a personal reflection. Sharing a clip of herself and her dog, she expressed gratitude for becoming a mother, praying blessings for her ex and also sending Mother’s Day wishes to Churchill’s mother.

Responding to criticisms from some followers, Tonto noted that Churchill is the only man who made her a mother.

She added that she does not let public opinions dictate her life, reminding critics that the father of their children deserves acknowledgement.

See Churchill's post below:

Olakunle Churchill ditches Tonto Dikeh and wife on Mother's Day. Credit: @olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

In a previous report, Mr Olakunle shared a heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute that many believe carried a subtle message.

The entrepreneur took to social media on Mother’s Day to celebrate his mother with a touching post and a montage of photos of the elderly woman.

However, what caught the attention of many social media users was that Churchill’s tribute focused solely on his mother, as he did not mention his wife, Rosy Meurer, or his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh, both of whom are mothers.

Sharing the video montage, Churchill wrote:

“Happy Mother’s Day to my precious mum. 🌹🙏 I thank God for the gift of your life. May the Almighty continue to strengthen you with divine health, surround you with His unfailing mercy, and crown your days with peace and joy. As you have laboured in love, prayed in faith, and sacrificed beyond measure, may heaven remember you for good.

May the Lord renew your strength like the eagle’s, enlarge your days in grace, and let you reap the beautiful harvest of every seed of love you have sown into our lives. Your light will never grow dim, and your joy will never know sorrow. You are blessed among women, cherished beyond words, and honoured today and always. Happy Mother’s Day, Mum. ❤️🙏.”

The post quickly drew mixed reactions from fans, especially as it came shortly after a Mother’s Day message from his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh.

Rosy Meurer reacts to marriage crisis rumour

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rosy Meurer responded to rumours that her marriage to Olakunle Churchill was troubled over his ex-wife’s recent move.

This came after Tonto Dikeh, the businessman’s ex-wife, reconciled with him as they both celebrated their son’s birthday. Many social media users dragged Rosy over her post, noting that her body language suggested she may indeed be troubled.

Source: Legit.ng