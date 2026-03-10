Babajide Sanwo-Olu sparked reactions after a video showed him displaying dance moves beside Tiwa Savage at a glamorous event in Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sparked reactions online after a video showed him displaying dance moves while seated beside Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage at a recent event in Lagos.

The moment happened during the official launch of the singer’s music foundation, held on March 9, 2026, at The Delborough.

The glamorous and star-studded gathering drew several prominent personalities from the entertainment, business and political space.

Tiwa Savage hosted the event in partnership with Berklee College of Music, her alma mater. The foundation aims to support and nurture emerging music talents across Nigeria.

According to the organisers, the initiative will run a free intensive training programme scheduled for April 23–26 in Lagos.

The programme is designed to train 100 upcoming talents in areas such as songwriting, music production, performance and other key skills needed in the music industry. Applications for the programme are open until March 20, and selected participants will receive full funding.

The event attracted several notable guests, including music executive Don Jazzy, talent manager Bose Ogulu, media personality Toke Makinwa, filmmaker Mo Abudu, singer Johnny Drille, singer Darey Art Alade and several others.

However, the highlight that caught the attention of many on social media was the lighthearted moment when Governor Sanwo-Olu was seen dancing while seated beside Tiwa Savage.

As the disc jockey played a song during the event, the singer enthusiastically sang along to the lyrics while the governor attempted to follow the rhythm. Although he appeared to struggle slightly with the words, Sanwo-Olu still joined in the fun, swaying and showing a few dance moves.

The clip quickly began circulating online, with many users praising the governor for relaxing and enjoying the moment.

Observers noted that the Lagos governor appeared to be blending his demanding political schedule with moments of engagement with the entertainment industry, especially at events celebrating Nigerian music and talent development.

Gov. Sanwo-Olu and Tiwa Savage trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

verraomo said:

"What is my Governor singing? 😂😂😂😂."

don_of_microphone said:

"Governor sha dey chew him mouth😂 Baba no sabi lyrics but I love his vibes 😍."

mbodunwa said:

"😂😂😂Uncle Sanwo is blending 👏."

rommiiee_ said:

"I like how he’s eating the lyrics 😂😂😂😂."

chyne_321 said:

"Weldon sir. When you dance finish, help us tell NEPA make them give us light abeg."

iampeggyjulius said:

"The amount of parties the Governor attends outnumbers the days and times he's at his office attending to State matters. It is well."

official_famousamos said:

"City boy Governor."

__lady_autumn said:

"Between this daddy and Daddy Dapo,i no know who dey turn up for party pass."

