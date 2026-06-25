The EFCC is investigating BDC operator Mukhtar Adamu Muhammad for alleged terrorism financing activities

US' recent sanctions on Muhammad highlight international concerns over ISIS financing networks in Nigeria

Federal government prepares formal charges against Muhammad following US indictment and ongoing EFCC probe

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was already investigating Lagos-based bureau de change (BDC) operator Mukhtar Adamu Muhammad and three associated companies over allegations of terrorism financing.

As reported on Thursday, June 25, by The Punch, the EFCC was already probing Muhammad before the United States (US) government imposed sanctions on them, sources within the anti-graft agency have disclosed.

EFCC sources say Mukhtar Muhammad was already under investigation for alleged terrorism financing before the sanctions were announced by Donald Trump-led US. Photo credit: @PeterObi, @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

ISIS funding: FG targets BDC

The newspaper reported that the federal government was set to charge and arraign the US-sanctioned BDC operator in court.

Top EFCC officials familiar with the investigation disclosed that the commission had concluded significant aspects of its probe and was preparing charges when the US government announced the sanctions.

A source said:

“We investigated these individuals and the BDC companies for terrorism financing and were preparing charges against them when the U.S. indicted them."

Although the EFCC has yet to issue an official statement on the matter, sources said the commission’s investigation focused on alleged terrorism financing activities and financial transactions suspected to be linked to terrorist operations.

The sources, however, declined to disclose when formal charges would be filed.

The development comes after the US designated Muhammad and some Nigerian companies linked to him as alleged financial facilitators of activities linked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The fresh list of designations by the Nigerian government, including Muhammad and the firms linked to him, is as follows:

Ibrahim Yakubu Ogirima (NLISWi.19) Muktar Muhammad Adamu (NLISWi.20) Adamu Chiroma (NLISWi.21) Ibrahim Abubakar (NLISWi.22) Abdullahi Umar Usman (NLISWi.23) Babangida Muhammed Adamu Hammajam (NLISWi.24) Abbal Bako & Sons Bureau De Change Limited (NLISWe.25) Generation Currency BDC Limited (NLISWe.26) Nine to Nine BDC Limited (NLISWe.27)

US releases full list of Nigeria bureaux de change linked to ISIS financing. Photo credit: Bastien Ohier / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng reports that ISIS, to which Agege-based Muhammad was linked, is a deadly terrorist group responsible for numerous attacks across northern Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin region, including Cameroon, Chad, and Niger, resulting in thousands of deaths.

The US continues to fight ISIS through targeted U.S. Central Command counterterrorism operations and joint international offensives.

Read more on insecurity in Nigeria:

Terror financing: Court targets commissioner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal high court in Abuja denied bail to Bauchi state commissioner for finance, Yakubu Adamu, and four co-defendants facing terrorism financing charges.

Trial judge Emeka Nwite held that the defendants were undeserving of bail because of the nature of the charges they face.

Apart from Adamu, other co-defendants indicted in the case are Balarabe Abdullahi Ilelah, Aminu Bose, and Kabiru Yahaya Mohammed.

Source: Legit.ng