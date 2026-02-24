Verydarkman has taken a step against Linus William’s business name and empire as he celebrated the move with a friend

The two businessmen have been at loggerheads, dragging each other online while fans took sides

Many people laughed at Blord after hearing what VDM recently did to his name and business empire

Ratel president Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has trademarked Linus Williams’ business name, Blord.

The controversial activist announced the move in several videos shared on his Instagram page. In one of the posts, he claimed that the name Blord has been trademarked in 43 out of the 45 available classes.

Fans over video of VDM warning Linus Williams, after trademarking Blord. Photo credit@verydarkman/@blord

In another video, he was seen celebrating at his Ratel office in Abuja, where he hosted guests and brought out drinks after announcing that he had secured the trademark.

VDM warns Linus Williams, others

In a separate clip, VDM played an old video of Linus Williams speaking about the electric cars he imported into the country. The vehicles reportedly had the name Blord written on them, which VDM claims to have now trademarked.

VDM issues warning to Linus Williams'clients over trademake. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

He stated that he would sue anyone who buys the cars and uses them for transportation under the name.

Explaining the scope of the trademark, activist VDM said it covers rental services, freight services, courier services, transportation, travel agency operations, warehousing, packaging of goods, and more.

He warned that anyone intending to use the name Blord must seek his permission or face legal action, adding that he would pursue justice to the fullest extent.

In the caption of his post, the Ratel president alleged that Linus Williams was focused on trademarking other people’s names while neglecting his own. He also stated that the trademark was registered on January 22, 2026.

Here is the Instagram video of VDM below:

@teebillz323 reacted:

"Between you and 50cent who be Petty King."

@mexzysflu shared:

"Did ya’ll notice VDM has stopped calling him Blord cuz d name isn’t his anymore. Na Mr. linus em dey call am now."

@saintgysko wrote:

"Blord was busy trying to trademark Ratel forget to trade him own name, no b mumu b dat, this one sweet me sha."

@mexzysflu stated:

@livingstone_de_cornerstone commented:

"When VDM said that B lord was never in the game, you all thought he was bluffing, you all are still failing to understand how VDM works on this internet space and it's been 3 years already."

VDM brags about Blord's arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman laughed at the cryptocurrency boss as he announced that he had been arrested. VDM boasted about having a hand in it.

The both of them had traded words after VDM complained about Blord's services. The activist also shared why people should continue to call him out.

Blord attacked VDM's financial status, asking netizens not to be a nuisance like him.

