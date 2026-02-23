South African broadcaster Gareth Cliff has openly criticised Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe after his arrest for allegedly shooting his gardener in South Africa

Cliff questioned why the son of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe chose to live in South Africa instead of Zimbabwe, which his father ruled for years

The broadcaster reminded people about the Mugabe family's history, saying he has no problem with them living in South Africa, but they must respect the country's laws

South African broadcaster Gareth Cliff has criticised Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the youngest son of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, following his arrest in South Africa for allegedly shooting his gardener.

Cliff shared his views during The Gareth Cliff Show on The Real Network YouTube channel, which aired on Friday, February 20, 2026.

Gareth Cliff began by mocking Bellarmine’s name, describing it as foolish and questioning why Robert Mugabe’s son was living in South Africa instead of Zimbabwe, a country his father had left in ruins.

He said the Mugabe family should remain in Zimbabwe rather than cause problems in South Africa. “Bellarmine, what a stupid [expletive] name. So, first of all, alright, we've dealt with the news report. It's clearly not AI; it's an actual story. Second of all, what a stupid name for Robert Mugabe's son. Bellarmine? I mean, what?”

The Mugabes' family history in South Africa

He went further to explain how the Mugabe family has a history of troubling behaviour, recalling the incident when Bellarmine’s mother, Grace Mugabe, assaulted a young South African woman with an extension cable.

Cliff explained that the case had to be taken up by AfriForum to help the victim, who was her housemaid, seek justice.

"The wife was problematic. She beat a woman with an extension cable, and and then Afriforum had to help that woman sue her. That was a South African woman. She was like her maid or something. The Mugabes should shut up and be quiet now." Gareth recalled.

Gareth Cliff demands respect for South African laws

Cliff stated that while he does not oppose members of the Mugabe family living in South Africa, they must respect the country’s laws and avoid disruptive behaviour.

He expressed astonishment that Bellarmine would cause trouble in South Africa after choosing to reside there instead of the country his father ruled for years.

Gareth Cliff said:

“Maybe if we just put away all these people. I'm absolutely astonished that a Mugabe would have the temerity to live here and then cause [expletive] here. Like, if you're going to come and live here, sure, we don't mind you spending your money on South African restaurants, South African cars, and South African shops. That's good. Do it, but behave yourself. Behave yourself. I mean, you're not in your daddy's little feudal kingdom.”

Watch the video of Gareth Cliff mocking Robert Mugabe's son, Bellarmine Chatunga, below:

