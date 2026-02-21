Prince Odi Okojie took to Instagram to celebrate his wife, actress Mercy Johnson, after the Edo state governor appointed her as Special Advisor on Public Engagement and Advocacy

He thanked the governor for finding Mercy worthy of the honour and entrusting her with the responsibility to serve the people of Edo state

Mercy Johnson responded to her husband's post with gratitude, crediting him for his unwavering support and direction throughout her career and personal life

Prince Odi Okojie has celebrated his wife, actress Mercy Johnson, after she was appointed as Special Adviser on Public Engagement and Advocacy by the governor of Edo state, Monday Okpebholo.

Legit.ng recently reported that Mercy Johnson reacted to the appointment. She expressed deep gratitude to the governor, noting that the appointment was not only a call to serve, but also a chance to connect with people and listen to their concerns.

She explained that she accepted the responsibility with humility and promised to dedicate herself fully to the governor’s agenda.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria also reacted positively, with its president, Alhaji Abubakar Yakubu, describing the governor’s choice as proof of Nollywood’s growing influence in governance and national development.

He explained that the appointment showed how the entertainment industry continues to play a role in shaping society.

Prince Odi Okojie later took to Instagram to congratulate his wife, saying he was proud of her achievement and thankful to the governor for finding her worthy of the honour.

He expressed appreciation for the trust placed in her and prayed for continued grace.

“Congratulations to my dear wife on your well-deserved appointment. I am truly proud of you. My sincere appreciation also goes to His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, the Governor of Edo State, for finding you worthy of this honour and entrusting you with this responsibility. God is gracious and Kind. Congratulations once again.”

Mercy Johnson replied warmly in his comment section, acknowledging his support and affection, and expressing her love in return.

“I have always only moved on your instruction and direction, Obulu my love. Thank you for every support and love you give......love you loads......Omi Ojie wor se ne uromi ooo❤️”

Check out Prince Odi Okojie's post and Mercy Johnson's response below:

Fans celebrate the couple and Mercy Johnson's appointment

@lugaexclusivee said:

"This is what it means to build yourself first as a woman before you get married . Congratulations MJ,you self don try 🤝."

@i_am_roqeebatakintola commented:

"Congratulations to your darling wife on her well deserved appointment ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@edo_gossipblog wrote:

"👏👏👏👏 a good wife always deserves good things. God bless your home brother."

@christianaeigbe reacted:

"Wifey deserves the world? Intelligent smart humble beautiful kind Dey cry. What an amazing wife we have❤️❤️❤️."

@ka.leb2584 said:

"Congrats Mercy, remeber evryone walks on the bridge - just hang in there and do wonders for the voiceless. God's mercies on your appointment🌸."

@restored_doris commented:

"Congratulations MJ. God will empower you with the resources (spiritual, emotional, human, and material) to excel and succeed in this portfolio in Jesus' mighty name. Amen."

