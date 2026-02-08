Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde revealed that her children received death threats during the 2020 EndSARS nationwide protest

The actress said the threats became a turning point in her activism, forcing her to rethink her approach

She further explained how concerns for her children’s safety led her to shift toward more strategic advocacy

Veteran Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has revealed how the 2020 EndSARS protest took a deeply personal turn for her after her children began receiving death threats.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Rubbin’ Minds on Sunday, the 48-year-old actress said the threats marked a major turning point in her long-standing advocacy work.

According to her, while she had grown accustomed to receiving threats because of her activism, the situation changed when her children became targets.

“I am used to death threats; I have received them many times,” Omotola said. “But I have never seen anything like what happened during EndSARS. It was intense. My kids started getting death threats. That was when it became real, and when I realised this was no longer just about me.”

The actress explained that the situation escalated when people began showing up at her home and workplace in search of her, forcing her to rethink her approach to activism.

She said protecting her family, especially her children, became her top priority.

“When people started coming to my home and workplace looking for me, I knew it was time to think beyond myself. I had to protect others, especially my children,” she added.

Omotola noted that the experience influenced her decision to move away from street protests to a more strategic and focused form of advocacy.

She cited the growing difficulty of ensuring her children’s safety as they get older and more independent.

“I can’t control where they go. I can’t protect them as much,” she said. “I don’t care for my life, but I do care for them.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Omotola Jalade Ekeinde stirred fresh conversations in the movie industry after openly criticising the growing trend of dancing on social media to promote films.

Omotola made her views known during a recent appearance on TVC Entertainment, where she stated clearly that she cannot dance to market a movie, describing such an approach as unprofessional.

Her comments come just days after renowned filmmaker Kunle Afolayan shared a similar opinion, saying he would not dance to promote a movie.

Afolayan also noted that he has no interest in making a film that earns ₦1 billion at the box office if he ends up with just ₦10 million as the producer.

Afolayan’s remarks sparked backlash online, especially from box office record holders Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham, whose films have grossed over ₦2.4 billion and ₦1 billion, respectively.

Backing Afolayan’s stance, Omotola said she does not believe dancing should be a requirement for movie promotion.

According to her, she only dances when she feels like it, not when it becomes a marketing obligation.

The actress stressed that her duty as a filmmaker is to deliver a well-made movie and promote it through professional and structured channels, rather than relying on social media dance trends.

“I’m sorry, but I won’t be dancing to market or promote my movie. It’s not professional. I’ve done the movie, now I just have to go around and promote it,” Omotola said.

Omotola, who currently divides her time between Nigeria and the United States, made the statement while speaking ahead of her upcoming cinema project, Mother’s Love, which is scheduled for release on March 6, 2026.

Her remarks have since fueled debate online, with fans and industry watchers divided over modern movie marketing strategies in Nollywood.

