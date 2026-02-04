Elon Musk has set a new world wealth record as its net worth surpassed $800 billion

The rise in its net worth followedthe merger of SpaceX and xAI, which boosted Musk’s holdings by about $84 billion

Musk now holds a historic lead over other global billionaires, just as Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, net worth rises

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience covering business, markets, and Nigeria’s economy

Elon Musk has become the first person in history to be worth more than $800 billion, following a landmark deal that reshaped his business empire.

According to Forbes, Musk’s net worth jumped to an estimated $852 billion after SpaceX acquired his artificial intelligence and social media company, xAI, in a transaction that values the combined firm at $1.25 trillion.

Elon Musk widens wealth gap with global billionaires Photo: Gonzalo Fuentes

Source: Getty Images

Elon Musk’s wealth surged past $800 billion

Elon Musk became the first person ever worth $800 billion after SpaceX acquired his AI and social media company xAI.

Forbes estimates the deal, which values the combined company at $1.25 trillion, boosted Musk’s fortune by $84 billion to $852 billion.

Before the merger, Musk owned 42% of SpaceX, worth $336 billion, and 49% of xAI, valued at $122 billion. After combining the companies.

SpaceX at $1 trillion and xAI at $250 billion, he now holds a 43% stake in the $1.25 trillion entity, worth about $542 billion.

SpaceX is Musk’s most valuable asset. He also owns 12% of Tesla, valued at $178 billion, plus $124 billion in stock options, not counting a shareholder-approved pay package that could add $1 trillion if Tesla meets ambitious growth targets.

This is the second merger of Musk’s companies in less than a year.

Last March, xAI merged with X (formerly Twitter), raising questions about valuations. With all his companies now under SpaceX, a planned IPO later this year will put them under public scrutiny.

Aliko Dangote ranked 86th globally with $26.3bn net worth Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Musk widens lead over global billionaires

With his net worth now standing at over $800 billion, Musk has opened a historic gap between himself and every other billionaire worldwide.

World’s richest people (Forbes)

Elon Musk: $852.5 billion

Larry Page: $277.9 billion

Sergey Brin: $256.3 billion

Jeff Bezos: $249.3 billion

Mark Zuckerberg: $237 billion

Larry Ellison: $199.9 billion

Bernard Arnault and family: $162.8 billion

Jensen Huang: $156.6 billion

Amancio Ortega: $146.4 billion

Warren Buffett: $146 billion

Selected Nigerian billionaires

Meanwhile, Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has received a new global ranking on the Forbes list.

Dangote is ranked 86th worldwide with a net worth of $26.3 billion, built mainly on cement and sugar businesses.

Other Nigerians on the list include:

Abdulsamad Rabiu : $10 billion (Global ranking 320)

Mike Adenuga: $6.4 billion (Global ranking 616)

Femi Otedola: $1.6 billion (Global ranking 2,296)

Otedola makes N1 trillion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola has sold his controlling stake in Geregu Power Plc in a N1.088 trillion ($750 million) transaction, financed by a consortium of banks led by Zenith Bank Plc.

Amperion Power Distribution Company Ltd, which held nearly 80% of Geregu Power, has changed ownership.

MA’AM Energy Ltd, an Abuja-based integrated energy company, acquired a 95% equity interest in Amperion, effectively transferring control of Geregu Power from entities linked to Otedola to MA’AM Energy.

Source: Legit.ng