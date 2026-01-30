A Nigerian man discovered thieves had stolen iron rods from a site he paused for three months

He shared a TikTok video showing the damage and voiced his fears about informing his overseas client

The builder revealed that 17 of 35 columns were stolen, causing costly setbacks and construction delays

A Nigerian man has cried out after discovering that thieves broke into his building site and carted away all the iron rods meant for construction.

The man shared a video of the incident on TikTok, showing the site's condition after the alleged theft.

In the clip, he is seen walking around the premises, explaining what happened three months after taking a break from work. He expressed his frustration over the loss.

In his words:

"Look at what criminals did to my site. Just three months of no working. Look at how they cut the iron."

Stolen iron rods cause major financial setback

According to him, the site was left almost empty, with little or nothing usable remaining. He explained that the construction project was assigned to him by a client who is currently out of the country.

"The client that owns this building is not in Nigeria. And I personally convinced him to build this house. He said he doesn't want to invest his money in Nigeria. Now, I don't even know how to call him now and start explaining to him," he lamented.

He also noted that the thieves whisked away about 17 columns out of the 35 columns of rods used for construction. He bemoaned how the incident had caused him some setback, as the iron rods would be expensive to replace.

He also hinted that the theft would delay the construction plans and increase his overall costs.

He cried out saying:

"I don't know how I will call this man [the client] and start explaining to him that I went to the site and criminals have cut almost the whole iron."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to man's construction mishap

Legit.ng collected some reactions to the video. Some of the comments are below.

Ohamas Ohams shared:

"My brother, this what I am passing tru from one of my site in Owerri. I don't know how to explain this to my client. How can human beings do this and hope to look better tomorrow?"

Beni wrote:

"You don’t have to demolish the pillars, drill on the pillar 600mm-1m close to the existing rebar put in new ones with epoxy to hold it in place. This is an industry solution, also seek the opinion of a structural engineer for lapping advice."

Nipsey said:

"Bros next time immediately you put iron cast ahm, my bricklayer advise me and I listen, so I wait until I get money for casting."

iam_signature commented:

"I am sorry this happened. This site was probably left unattended to for a very long time. Only buy sizable materials you can use up per phase."

