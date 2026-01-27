Media personality Denrele Edun opened up about his love life and personal experiences

The controversial socialite shared challenges he’s faced in relationships alongside his journey to self-discovery

Not stopping there, the vibrant creative also revealed unknown details about his sexuality that caught the attention of many

Nigerian media creative and model, Denrele Edun, has opened up about his sexuality and love life.

The outspoken star revealed struggles and personal insights in a recent appearance on The Moraya Show.

Denrele Edun finally breaks his silence on sexuality. Credit: @denrele_edun

Source: Instagram

Speaking openly, Edun admitted that he has often been unlucky in love, saying that his partners rarely reciprocated the affection and commitment he offered.

“I have not really been lucky with love. People like us who have so much love to give to the world, we don’t really get it back in return. So, I have found it in different people and places, and I have realised that let me just love myself at this point,” he said.

Reflecting on past relationships, the socialite explained: “All my special attachments did not turn out the way I would have loved them to. I have just realised that it is better I love myself.” He insisted that he is not the cause of his romantic misfortunes, adding, “I am the easiest person to love. I have so much love to give.”

Edun also recounted a recent relationship that ended in disappointment. “Recently, I was in a relationship with someone and I realised that once I made an effort, people gave excuses. That is what is happening in my love life all the while. While I’m giving clarity, they are giving me confusion. I will show commitment and they would not reciprocate. So, I realised that this is just convenient for the person,” he explained.

Addressing questions about his sexuality, Edun further revealed that he has had “the best of both worlds,” offering clarity while remaining unapologetically himself.

Watch him speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Denrele Edun made headlines over his 44th birthday celebration.

On June 13, 2025, the much-loved veteran TV personality turned a new age, and he announced it in style on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Denrele posted a series of regal photos where he rocked a purple agbada made with damask material. The outfit brought the drama with its layered sleeves, and the media personality paired with an ‘Abeti Aja’ styled cap as well as several layers of beads around his neck. Denrele’s carved walking stick also stood out in his ensemble.

However, the photos were just the beginning. Denrele, who is known for his larger-than-life persona, poured it all in his caption as he announced his new age. The multi-award-winning media personality stated that his 44th birthday is a coronation.

Denrele Edun finally addresses questions about his sexuality. Photos: @denrele_edun

Source: Instagram

According to him, he doesn’t do soft life, he does bold existence. His birthday message reads in part:

“I don't do soft life, darling—I do LOUD EXISTENCE!

This Agbada? Woven with ancestral audacity. This stance? Approved by Orisha and Rihanna alike. This cane? Not for walking, but for clearing basic energy out my way! 🪄🚫

Denrele Edun on his family’s fall from wealth

Denrele Edun recounted his family’s journey from wealth to financial struggle in a 2023 Legit.ng article.

He shared how they once lived in a duplex but later faced hardship, moving to an uncompleted building.

The story highlighted his resilience and gratitude despite the challenges.

Source: Legit.ng