The US soldier revealed that the American government guarantees a massive $500,000 (over ₦750 million) payout to her next of kin in the event of her demise

She disclosed that upon retirement, she will move back to Nigeria while the US military continues to pay her a monthly salary for the rest of her life

Even the lowest-ranking officers reportedly earn a minimum of $5,000 monthly, a figure that Peller struggled to believe

A viral TikTok conversation between influencer Peller and a Nigerian lady serving in the United States military has left many Nigerians reflecting on the pay gap between local uniformed workers and their counterparts abroad.

During the live chat, the female soldier spoke openly about the financial benefits attached to serving in the US military.

The lady confidently explained the benefits available to military personnel in the US, including a hefty life insurance payout.

The US soldier says the American government pay massive $500,000 to her next of kin if she dies. Photos: @peller089/IG.

“If I die now, my mummy will receive $500k in a severance package,” she said calmly, leaving Peller momentarily speechless.

She went on to reveal that she was preparing for retirement and planned to return to Nigeria afterward to enjoy her lifelong pension benefits.

“Once I’m done, they will be paying me for the rest of my life,” she added.

The lady further claimed that even the lowest-ranking officer in the US military earns at least $5,000 monthly —

“Imagine the lowest officer receiving $5k every month, not to mention a Chief officer,” she noted.

The revelation left Peller so taken aback that he began contemplating a change in career.

With a humorous tone, he asked whether it was still possible for him to enlist, noting that such earnings could transform anyone’s life.

However, when Peller attempted to defend the salaries of Nigerian police officers, the soldier simply smiled and shook her head, refusing to accept the comparison.

Reactions trail Peller, US soldier video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@fa4our stated:

"When we talk about building strong institutions and improving the standard of living, we’re accused of demarketing Nigeria. What she’s reacting to is only the tip of the iceberg. Functional systems reward service, protect lives, and support families. That contrast is exactly the conversation the emergency lovers of Nigeria don’t want us to have"

@_el_nino19 wrote:

"If only our Nigerian soldiers have the opportunity to port to US army they’ll do it without blinking twice."

@OladejiEmm12648 commented:

"Do you know that once you join the nigeria police you will be the one to be buying your uniform and fueling the car for patrol"

@boombanker shared:

"Nigeria is a ghetto settlement being controlled by criminals ,they bully u and are in charge,u die na saraa ,if u don't like the lifestyle,work hard and move away to other settlement that fits your lifestyle as a gentleman..."

Peller contemplates joining US Army after a US soldier shares her salary package. Photo: @peller089/IG.

