Saida BOJ has shamed men who have the attitude of spraying N200 on ladies they take to club to have fun

In the clip, she said that such men are not to be dated as they are a shame to their gender, while still blasting ladies as well

The controversial personality dished out advice to ladies on the best way to handle such men who are stingy

Controversial social media influencer, Sarah Idaji better known as Saida BOJ, has tackled men spraying N200 notes on their girlfriends in club.

The lady known for her controversial talks about men and money said that such men ought to be ashamed for being stingy.

According to her, such men are only downgrading their ladies by spraying lower denomination of the Nigerian currency.

Saida BOJ advices ladies

Giving her two cents to all ladies, the influencer, who lost her social media accounts a few months ago, said that such men are red flags.

She warned ladies to be careful with them and reject them.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed what Saida BOJ said about men. Here are some of the comments below:

Saida BOJ slams men over marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Saida BOJ had resumed her controversial talk on social media after she regained her 1.3m TikTok account.

She was a guest on Blessing CEO's podcast, Moment with Blessing CEO, where she said men must have N50million before they think about marriage.

According to her, marriage has a lot of expenses, which includes taking care of children and their mother.

Source: Legit.ng