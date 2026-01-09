Portable criticised fellow artiste Mavo for lacking genuine musical talent and relying on auto-tune

Portable claimed Mavo's live performances show a lack of skill, saying his youngest signee sings better

Portable expressed frustration over celebrities promoting Mavo despite his obvious shortcomings

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has criticised fellow artiste Mavo, whose real name is Marvin Ukanigbe Oseremen, accusing him of lacking real musical talent.

The Zazu crooner made the remarks in a video circulating on social media, where he faulted Mavo’s heavy reliance on auto-tune and described his live performance as poor.

Portable calls out Mavo, accusing him of relying on auto-tune and lacking talent. Photo credit: portablebaeby/mavoswago

Source: Instagram

Portable used a clip from Mavo’s stage performance to back his claims, saying the delivery showed no genuine skill.

He stated that the singers under his own record label perform better than Mavo, insisting that the young artiste depends too much on technology to mask his weaknesses.

Explaining his frustration, Portable said he was surprised that some celebrities continue to associate and collaborate with Mavo despite what he sees as obvious shortcomings. He stressed that the live band performance was not handled well.

In the video, Portable stated that Mavo’s style of performance does not reflect true artistry.

He added that the responsibility lies with established stars who, according to him, ignore genuine talent while promoting artists who cannot sing well.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Portable's claims about Mavo

Social media users shared mixed opinions on Portable's criticisms, with some agreeing, while others defended Mavo's potential.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@aro_tune said:

"PORTABLE IS MORE TALENTED THAN THIS MAVO GUY, BUT WE ARE JUST NOT READY FOR THAT CONVERSATION. What kinda fuckery is this? Afrobeat is falling off gradually if this is the kinda next gen to take over."

@Hatapzy commented:

"I don understand people for Nigeria nah because say Mavo dea out now Una no fit talk truth … Nah performance be that ? Na d*ong be that ? People way suppose blow no blow."

@yourmom_boy wrote:

"Shalli started like this too but today he's a very big force in the industry. U cant mention big 5 genz without shalli so i believe mavo is improved. Music no hard u can even buy lyrics and flow online now, lot of genius have website for that so this fool should chil."

@iamjuspat reacted:

"Omoooo sense really far from this portable guy Sha clout suppose be en second name."

@tol13037 opined:

"normally, mavo need to learn more about performing on stage as an artist."

@upright_leftist said:

"Just know say your own don spoil when portable start to dey correct you."

Portable claims his youngest signees perform better and have more natural talent than Mavo. Photo credit: portablebaeby/mavoswago

Source: Instagram

Portable accuses his father of theft and extortion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable publicly accused his father of stealing his personal belongings, including shoes and clothes, while aggressively pursuing his properties like cars and houses.

In a heated Instagram video posted on January 6, 2026, Portable compared his father to Mohbad's dad, claiming he contacts his baby mamas using their phone numbers to demand money from them repeatedly.

He expressed deep frustration over years of neglect, stating that his father never sponsored his education or supported his career aspirations.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng