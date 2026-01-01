Popular Nigerian actress Nancy Isime shared a cheerful New Year message with her fans on social media

The media personality announced another temporary break from her online platforms as she celebrated 2026

The screen diva further revealed what she would be focusing on while she was away from the internet

Nigerian actress and media personality Nancy Isime has announced that she will be taking a break from social media.

In a statement shared with her fans, she wrote that she would be stepping away “till further notice.”

She also posted from Mauritius, where she welcomed 2026.

Nancy wrote: “Happy New Yearrrrrrr🥳🥳🥳. It’s 2026 already here in Mauritius, so permit me to be the first to wish you a Happy New Year, my Loves!!💃🏼 2026 will be the year of our dreams!!🤍”

She also reminded her followers that she would take time away from social media to focus on her personal happiness and peace.

“Aii, time to log off social media till further notice as usual 😅. Let me focus on my happiness and peace, T for tenks😄. See ya when I see ya!💃🏼 I love youuu😘,” she added.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nancy Isime opened up about growing up without her mother, whom she lost when she was just five years old.

The movie star, who recently underwent a dramatic weight loss, shared her experiences on The Nancy Isime Show.

According to her, she was born with a golden spoon but lost it as she grew up. She added that after her mother’s death, life became difficult for her father, who had previously been comfortable.

She noted that they had to move from one place to another and even lived with relatives.

The actress, who was dragged over a film a few months ago, explained that after moving to Benin, she visited her father one day and noticed that she had moved into his uncompleted building.

She recounted that snakes and birds were frequent companions, and she often had to stay in her room because of these unwanted guests. The show host said she used to feel shy about her house and kept people away from it.

Sharing further, Nancy Isime said she first completed her father’s house before building her own. After finishing her house, she noted that she did not intend to show it off, having seen how others had been criticised for doing so.

Nancy Isime’s post spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mayschills said:

"Happy New Year LOML 😍😍😍 Have a very blessed and magical 2026 ✨️."

powedeawujo said:

"Happy new year baby girl😍😍😍."

gift_akugbe said:

"Happy New Year Mi-lady 🥰. May 2026 be THAT YEAR for us in Jesus name ❤️. Wishing us the best of this year. Have fun. 🎉."

izeemoh

"Happy New Year, dear Nancy🎉🎉 e be like say na only you dey shout oh!! You no miss Nigeria?"

livewithlynda said:

"Happy new year, Nanslay."

_being.nancy said:

"Happy new year my woman @nancyisimeofficial Welcome to your best year yet NANSLAYY!!!🔥❤️."

_amara.edith said:

"Happy new year my woman 😍🎊❤️❤️."

iamadunniade said:

"Happy New Year Nancy🤍."

realwarripikin said:

"HYN my Darling Nancy❤️."

amarakanu said:

"2026 let’s go 🔥 Happy new year Nancy love."

