A US soldier has grabbed attention with his statement about heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and his friends, who died in a tragic car crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

A report from Legit.ng mentioned that four people were in the car; however, two individuals were reported dead at the scene, while Anthony Joshua and his driver survived.

US soldier points out road dangers

As people continue to discuss the car accident, a US soldier, @Horiyourme, took to his page to share a message.

Speaking about the accident, Nigeria, in general, and the death of Anthony Joshua's friends, he said:

"If I say Nigeria has horrible roads, you'll say I'm demarketing your country."

"All of you keep praying to the wrong God for simple amenities. RIP to those who lost their lives in Anthony Joshua's car."

He went on to point out something he noticed about the road, saying that it has no shoulder, a feature a normal road is supposed to have, where cars cannot park.

He continued:

"Normal road has a shoulder, a shoulder where cars don't park on… a shoulder you can easily swerve into in an emergency, just like the one that just wasted two lives. Yes, the road you have is horrible and it should not be a road. But I guess you have no idea what a good road looks like."

Reactions as US soldier shares opinion

@UsherRaymon1 noted:

"It is so sad, those foreigners lost their lives in Nigeria in a bad situation, my condolences to their families."

@Horlasco1058469 shared:

"Nigerians hate the truth, especially when it against their interests."

@MaziNasir noted:

"Since I moved abroad, the only thing I ask God for is good health. If you work, you get paid. When you get paid, you eat. There is power, the streets are safe, and driving is safer. Yet the simplest things—basic amenities—are what the Nigerian government still cannot provide."

@legit_united said:

"There bad roads, Yes but Nothing is wrong with the road where the accident happened."

@Iamvirtously noted:

"We pray to God for things he has given us power to do, we should start holding our leaders accountable."

@survivor790 wrote:

"Bad road yes but u see this makun road it was very ok the driver was over speeding and was in too hurry to overtake make Nigeria no happen to us it was a sad experience cause the 2 guys died instantly Anthony was hooked I pray it doesn’t affect his lower background."

@Rocavelli2 said:

"Yes we all know this. common knowledge. RIP to the dead."

Read the post below:

