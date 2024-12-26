Nigerian vocalist and Afrobeat star Tiwa Savage made headlines after she surprised some kids with N15 million on Christmas day

Tiwa has been giving out millions of naira via her live session in a bid to promote her new track Mega Money Mega

Her last live session, which fell on Christmas Day, topped the list as she gave out the sum of N15 million to her fans

Nigerian socialite and Afrobeas queen Tiwa Savage put smiles on some kids' faces online after they sang her song beautifully.

As she is fondly called, the African Bad Girl has been promoting her new song, Mega Money Mega (MMM), on social media for some days.

Tiwa makes Christmas as she gives out N15m to fans. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

She offered to give N1 million to one lucky fan every day until Christmas 2024, which has brought smiles to the faces of many of her fans. Several celebrities have participated in these giveaways, leaving some fans' accounts with more than N1 million each.

On the last day - Christmas, the mother-of-one gave the sum of N15 million to some kids who joined her live and sang her song word-for-word.

Tiwa Savage's kind gesture has earned her accolades from social media users.

Watch the video here:

Fans cheer Tiwa Savage

Read some reactions below:

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"That’s so kind of her…I don cry enter my neighbor backyard carry fowl 😩."

@sammy__swae:

"5m 10m 15m 50m I don see all of them which one we go believe ?."

@amakaluxury_wears.ng:

"Nah only me den never dash money on this ig 😂."

@deagram:

"She did well."

@nno_nye:

"Very massive. God bless the giver and receivers."

@deh_tunmise:

"See luck everywhere."

@frsncis_mc:

"She's the real deal. Not those that are splashing 40k dollars in a club."

Tiwa Savage stuns many in speech about Flavour

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, famous songstress Tiwa Savage candidly admitted to her intense admiration for her colleague, Flavour.

The Afrobeats queen made this confession on her social media account, expressing her fascination with Flavour's sound and style.

While at that, Tiwa went on to inquire about the Highlife singer's upcoming performances in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng