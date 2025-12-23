Fun videos from Highlife singer Flavour's music concert in Lagos have surfaced on social media

The highlight was when Prophet Odumeje joined the singer on stage for a joint performance

Their hand sign on stage before their performance has also left many Nigerians talking, with many questioning the credibility of Odumeje's faith

A video of Nigerian highlife star Chinedu Okoli, better known by his stage name Flavour N'abania or simply Flavour, and Prophet Odumeje, aka Liquid Metal, performing live has gone viral on social media.

On Monday, December 22, Flavour had his end-of-year concert in Lagos, with popular artistes joining him on stage to thrill fun seekers with their songs.

However, the highlight was from his energetic performance with Odumeje, who stormed the stage in a suit. Upon arriving on stage, Flavour and the controversial prophet went on to show an unusual hand sign for a few seconds before they performed their joint song Powers.

Odumeje also performed like a professional artiste as fans happily sang along with him.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Flavour, in a bid to promote his latest album Afro-Culture, posted a video of himself and Odumeje stepping out in matching attire.

The video, which went viral, showed Odumeje struggling with his trousers as they appeared to fall off his waist.

The video from Flavour's live performance with Odumeje is below:

Comments on Flavour and Odumeje's performance

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

TradeLikeDonnar commented:

"Wait pastor Dey Mack egede God call this man. Flavor call am back."

Bri_g_ht said:

"If na another Person now una go de shout Fake everywhere for this app."

JamesEzeh_17 commented:

"Na Flavour we go hold if Odumeje go hell fire."

MR_CRYPTO150 commented:

"This two are just funny I don't even know weather odumeje is a pastor,a musician or a retired agbero."

Smart Chi-bros commented:

"Does it mean ODUMEJE doesn't have Members again? One or two of his Church Member Should Shout DADDY RIDE SIR nau To Motivate him More. Is he not trying."

Blessing Ese Ajalugbe said:

"Flavor allow God use this Man..... Odumuje don dey leave the calling.. Flavor flavor... Odumuje no fit kpai me with laugh.. God dey call you and Flavour is calling you back...ooooooh I just dey laugh..Naija will Sabi catch cruise."

Marley Emmanuel commented:

"Why pastor dey knack ogede?"

Love Doctor Decrypting Hub said:

"Not egede jareee this is a sign of seniority,and freedom na ayes come carry am for head , does it mean that fela kuti is also an egede man."

Odumeje shares prophecy about future

Legit.ng previously reported that Prophet Odumeje declared a prophecy about his death while addressing his congregants.

In a viral video, the cleric claimed when he dies, nobody would see his corpse, calling himself a 'lion' and a 'dead man walking'.

He said his mission was not about longevity but to prove the supremacy of Jesus Christ, stating he is the strongest spiritually after the late TB Joshua.

