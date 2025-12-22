Seun Kuti shared a viral story about a wealthy Nigerian family who moved a terminal cancer patient to the RCCG camp after doctors abroad said nothing more could be done

He claimed the family spent about $250,000 while relying on prayers and Pastor Adeboye's assurances that the woman would survive against medical advice

After her death, Seun claimed Pastor Adeboye told the grieving family to stop crying and promised to pray for her resurrection

Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has shared a painful story about a wealthy Nigerian family who allegedly lost their loved one and $250,000 after trusting Pastor Enoch Adeboye's prayers to heal a terminal cancer patient.

In a viral video, the musician recounted how the family turned to the popular man of God when doctors abroad told the woman her condition was beyond medical help.

Seun Kuti recounts how a wealthy family allegedly spent $250,000 hoping for divine healing with Pastor Enoch Adeboye. Photo credit: @bigbirdkuti/@pastoreaadeboyeofficial

Source: Instagram

According to Seun, the woman was moved to the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) camp, where prayers and spiritual interventions were carried out with strong assurances that she would survive the terminal cancer.

The singer explained that the family secured accommodation at the camp, commonly called Redemption Camp, where Pastor Adeboye personally prayed for the woman.

Despite the spiritual efforts, Seun claimed the woman eventually died at the camp, leaving her devastated family in shock.

He alleged that the family spent about $250,000 throughout the process, holding onto the hope of divine healing. He criticised the reliance on faith healing, describing it as false hope that left the family unprepared for reality.

"This woman no wan die… Adeboye dey pray for the woman. He said she will be okay. She will not die," Seun said in the video.

Seun Kuti recounts how Pastor Adeboye allegedly promised to revive a dead cancer patient through prayers. Photo credit: @bigbirdkuti/@pastoreaadeboyeofficial

Source: Instagram

Pastor Adeboye promised to pray for resurrection

The singer went further to allege that after the woman's death, Pastor Adeboye came out to his balcony and told the grieving family to stop crying.

According to Seun, the clergyman promised to go inside and pray for the woman's resurrection. He claimed the pastor instructed the family to kneel beside the body outside for one hour while he prayed indoors.

"He said, make dem kneel down with the woman outside. Him dey go inside go pray for one hour. If the woman doesn't wake up, na im be say na God". Seun recounted.

The musician expressed frustration at what he described as childish belief in miracles, questioning the sincerity of such spiritual practices.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Seun Kuti's claims

Many Nigerians responded with mixed feelings, with some defending their faith in miracles while others questioned the pastor's approach.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@joyboy3110 said:

"The last time I checked Jesus did not need to pray for 1 hour before raising Lazarus, in fact he never prayed to do any miracles, he just spoke the word and it happened."

@unbreakableblackbadger commented:

"I have never Fall Sick nor take Medication for over 9yrs now, Do u know why cos I have faith that there shall no even befall me neither shall any plaques come near my dwelling, They didn't believe in God and believed in the Man of God but I tell you verily Egbon Seun JESUS CHRIST is real and Miraculous."

@joyybailey7 reacted:

"Speaking in tongues no make sense na smoking igbo come make sense. You belong to the shrine seun. A canal man can never understand the things of the spirit, the truth is everyone including me will die when it's time so what exactly is your point?"

@idagha_theundercover wrote:

"So what about the people that got healed, wunna go just to the push Godlessness. I've been healed countless times without taking any medicine. And that happens when I ask God for healing."

@skinrestorantbeautyschool said:

"You people never called out your fake baba in the shrine o! Anything to drag pastors. Mtsww children of jezebels can say anything to make themselves feel good. We don't feel hurt 😂 God still Heals."

Seun Kuti slams Naval officer and VDM

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Seun Kuti criticised Naval officer Ahmad Yerima and activist VeryDarkMan over their clash with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

In the video, Seun said Yerima showed no real bravery by obeying orders to guard disputed land. He argued that true courage meant confronting illegal actions directly.

He also described both Wike and Yerima as cowards, linking the issue to wider problems in the military, including poor equipment and failures against bandits.

Source: Legit.ng