Cubana Chiefpriest returned to his hometown in Imo State with a bang, sharing the first look at the luxurious mansion he built

His arrival sparked excitement as villagers rushed to welcome him home, turning the streets into a colourful celebration

Taking to social media, Chiefpriest expressed his excitement, noting the contrast between life in Lagos and the joy he feels back in his village

Popular Nigerian socialite and businessman, Cubana Chiefpriest, whose real name is Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, has given the public a first glimpse of the luxurious mansion he is currently building in his hometown, Orsu, Imo state.

The unveiling came amid the Christmas celebrations, with his village residents rushing to welcome him back and creating a lively and colourful atmosphere.

Cubana Chiefpriest’s village welcome turns into grand celebration. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The mansion, painted in glowing white, attracted widespread attention due to its grandeur and modern design.

A video captured the villagers expressing excitement over Chiefpriest’s return, celebrating with songs, dancing, and showing warm support for one of their own.

In a lively caption, he wrote about the wealth he enjoys at home and encouraged everyone to celebrate with him, highlighting the luxury cars and amenities present at his estate.

In his words: “I Don Go Village, Na Broke, Fake & Homeless People Full Lagos Like This Dey Shout Obele. Unless You Are From Lagos, If Not, If You Still Dey Lagos Till Now, Omo, You No Get Money, You Just Dey Package. Na Me Be CP, For Lagos E Choke !!!, For Owerri E Over Choke, For My Village Na Water💦. Real Wealth Dey Reach Home. For My Village We Dey Enjoy!!! Enjoyment Galorizzy For Everybody. CP Is Home, Let The Movie Begin. Everything Dey!!! 025 G63, 025 Lambo Truck, 025 Rolls Royce, etc., Dey My Village. Ihe 💡Abata.”

Watch the video below:

Cubana Chiefpriest trends online

Fans and social media users have taken to online platforms to marvel at the mansion, praising the entrepreneur for combining success with a commitment to his hometown.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

barbby_b said:

"See me smiling from ear to ear😍. God bless you big brother🙌."

abuja_best_cars said:

"Am very happy for you, my brother."

son_mbaise said:

"CP, u have lost the ability to go broke in life ..am super proud of you and so shall it continue from ur children.. isee."

nwode41 said:

"I so much love your style cp Happy Christmas in advance sir."

boypee__ said:

"Odogwu di active 🙌."

9iceatilla said:

"RICH FOREVER 🙌."

aeroyung said:

"Your Redeemer Liveth. Chibuikem ❤️."

that_emy said:

"😂😂😂😍😍😍 it's the smiles on those women's faces for me.. "

asorockcomedian said:

"Na Owerri sweet pass dis December 🥳💥💥💥😊."

iam_princennamdi said:

"Umuola get ready next year ,Linda go carry my home coming."

ahmadrojas06 said:

"Boys Dey do pass politicians in terms of welfare this Xmas period and I’m so proud of everything."

excellenttony said:

"He has the money and he knows how to enjoy it. 🔥🔥."

Cubana Chiefpriest makes statement with opulent village mansion. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama shares pictures

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cubana Chiefpriest's baby mama shared some pictures of her son, whom she claimed was fathered by him. The lady had claimed in 2023 that she had an affair with Cubana Chiefpriest, and he denied fathering the child.

She involved DPA about it, and they planned to drag Cubana Chiefpriest to court in the US over the paternity saga as they shared more details.

Source: Legit.ng