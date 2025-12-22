Rising Afrobeats star Fola shared an emotional memory of late friend Mohbad, revealing the singer bought him his first iPhone back in 2019 when he was still starting out

When asked who he'd like to share a Coke with, Fola revealed he still misses Mohbad and wishes he could spend time with him again

Fans reacted with emotion online as many praised Mohbad’s generosity and reminisced on his painful passing

Rising Nigerian singer Odunlami Afolarin Temiloluwa, popularly known as Fola, has opened up about an unforgettable act of kindness from his late friend Mohbad.

Fola, known for hits like "YOU" and collaborations with BNXN, reveals how the gesture still touches his heart over two years after the singer's tragic death.

Fola recalls how Mohbad gifted him his first iPhone. Photo credit: @folapondis/@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

In a video clip from a recent interview, the Afrobeats singer-songwriter got visibly emotional while recounting a special moment with Mohbad.

When asked who he would like to share a Coke with if given the chance, Fola gave a heartfelt response.

He said,

"I would like to share a Coke with Mohbad. RIP to Mohbad, I can't forget, he bought me my first iPhone. He bought me an iPhone 6 in 2019. I still miss him, and I still wanna share a Coke with him."

The gift Fola referred to was an iPhone 6 that Mohbad gave him back in 2019, during the early days of his music career.

Singer Fola says he wishes to share a Coke with late singer Mohbad, saying that he misses him so much. Photo credit: @folapondis/@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

How Mohbad influenced Fola's career

Fola, a rising Afrobeats singer known for emotional pop-soul sounds, shared a close relationship with Mohbad before fame. Both artists started their music journeys around the same time and supported each other while trying to find their feet.

Mohbad believed in Fola’s talent from the beginning and offered help beyond music. He later introduced him to Bella Shmurda, which eventually led to Fola signing with Dagbana Republik.

The singer, known for hits like "YOU" and collaborations with BNXN, has often credited these early connections for helping him move from Ibadan to Lagos and find his place in the industry.

Watch the video below:

Fans celebrate Mohbad's kindness

Fans flooded social media with touching tributes, praising Mohbad's generous spirit and lamenting the injustice surrounding his death.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@FindingKan said:

"Wow! Mohbad was such a gem. Wickedness in this world didn't allow that boy's light shine. Imole 💡"

@oluwatobijamiu commented:

"Like they always say, nobody is a nobody, and nobody stems out from nowhere. They've always been around..... it's always the underground artist waiting for their turn, I'm happy it got to his turn ❤️"

@mee_tunde wrote:

"That's how you know some people live beyond music. Kindness leaves receipts 🕊️"

@EgbeAsa opined:

"I always tell people, there are so many of my friends who aren't online but they are more handy than the ones online and cos I don't post the shii they do doesn't mean their deeds don't count. Mohbad did this but nobody knew until now. I love this kind of people. Help in silence"

@Dreamahsfx reacted:

"Funny how life goes too fast and now Fola is getting bigger daily and steady. RIP to him and pls to everyone out there, try to stay alive."

@_tzy_9 said:

"Mohbad is a good guy as they described him, it only painful that they don't allow him get justice"

