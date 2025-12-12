Yul Edochie’s family issues made headlines recently, following his first daughter Danielle’s university graduation

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actor’s estranged wife May Edochie celebrated her child’s educational milestone online

Amid the excitement, the businesswoman’s close associate unintentionally spilled details of how she trained Danielle without Yul’s support.

Fresh reports have shed light on the efforts of Yul Edochie’s estranged wife, May Edochie, in training their first daughter, Danielle, through university without public attention.

The proud mother recently shared photos from Danielle’s graduation from Pan-Atlantic University, one of Nigeria’s most prestigious and expensive private institutions.

The images captured a beaming May standing beside her daughter, who successfully completed her degree.

Shortly after the post went up, May’s close friends took to the comment section to celebrate her resilience and hard work.

Her best friend, Priceless Hair, revealed emotional details about the sacrifices made over the years.

She wrote: “Celebrating minus one school fees my dear… One man squad, we party soon guys! You did it, girl.” Another close friend, identified as Rytaddiva, also praised May’s strength and independence.

She commented: “You did it, my Queen, all by YOURSELF, and I am super proud of you. See, eh, you inspire me daily to be a better version of myself, and I know this is just the beginning. Huge congratulations.”

The outpouring of love and admiration highlighted the challenges May faced and the determination with which she supported her daughter’s education.

While May did not directly comment on the sacrifices mentioned by her friends, her post and the emotional reactions it attracted have sparked widespread applause from fans.

See the conversation below:

May Edochie, daughter ignite reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

glogirl26 said:

:No lies detected.. give honor to whom honor is due."

ormasirichi said:

“All by herself” as how? Is Danielle a liability? Girl is working for her self too I will not be suprised if she happened to see herself through school."

olamide____________ said:

"If you’re ready to fight bandits carry tools and meet us for junction … enough is enough."

thepurplegem said:

"She no go do MSc. Ph.d nko… there’s no end o. Ask my mother."

lovethbarth said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ gigolos don't spend on anyone not even their kids. Every responsible woman should run away from gigolos."

syntolarry02 said:

"I don’t even know how some men think, honestly. Whatever happens between you and your partner shouldn’t be taken out on the children Small time now, they’ll start blaming the mother, saying she “turned the children against them, when in reality you refused to perform your duties as a father. @yuledochie Even if we don’t know the full financial side of things, the way you’ve behaved these past few days clearly shows how wicked you can be.You couldn’t even celebrate with your own daughter not even a simple comment.Instead, it’s the second wife who came out throwing shades. @yuledochie you are wicked for this."

May Edochie drops bible quote

In a previous report, May Edochie made waves online following Judy Austin’s recent post.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Judy shared a fierce warning online, addressing an unnamed witch and her coven members.

Following that outburst, May shared a Bible quote online as she celebrated her daughter Danielle’s university graduation.

