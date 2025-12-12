Annie Idibia went emotional as her first child, Isabel, clocks 17, calling her the “strength and best friend” she never knew she needed

The actress showered praises on the teenager, describing her as loving, respectful, talented, and “soooo grown

Annie made a heartfelt appeal to fans to support Isabel’s YouTube channel as a birthday gift

Nollywood star Annie Macaulay-Idibia has celebrated her first child, Isabel Idibia, in a deeply emotional birthday message that has warmed many hearts online.

Isabel, Annie’s first daughter with legendary musician 2Baba, turned 17 on Friday, December 12, and her proud mother marked the milestone with a long, emotional note on Instagram.

She described the teenager as her “good luck charm,” “strength,” and “best friend”, roles she said she didn’t even realise she needed until life made it clear.

Annie Idibia went emotional as her first child, Isabel, clocks 17. Photos: Annie Idibia, Isabel Idibia.

Source: Instagram

In the touching post, the actress admitted she still can’t believe her “first seed” has grown into a brilliant and independent young woman.

She praised Isabel for being everything a mother could ask for — loving, respectful, extremely talented, independent, and wise beyond her age.

Annie also hinted at the deep bond she shares with Isabel, describing her as “rare,” “brilliant,” and “sooooo grown.”

The birthday tribute read in part.

"H A P P Y B I R T H D A Y TO MY Not so lil SUNSHINE anymore. I can’t believe my first seed , my good luck charm @isabelidibiaaa is 17 yrs old already . I am a very proud mother ,thank you sunshine for being the strength and best friend I never knew I had and needed the most . I love you so much sunshine ☀️ It’s my daughter’s birthday 10/12/2008 and yes baby,it your birthday for the rest of the month ! "

Read her post here:

Fans react to Annie Idibia's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@swankyjerry shared

"Happy birthday angel may this new age bring you all your heart desires ❤️❤️ BIG @isabelidibiaaa not the little one"

@beverlyogbewe noted:

"Happy birthday beautiful lots of blessings and happiness in Jesus name"

@ngsmart noted

"She is my birthday mate, oh my God, happy birthday to us darling"

@ugo_attraction reacted

"She went from looking like 2Baba to Annie...blood. Happy birthday!"

kathleenusoro shared:

"Happy birthday sunshine. Great shall be your peace and you will continue to excel in all your life endeavors in Jesus Christ name Amen"

@ng_cookey stated:

"Happy birthday sweetheart @isabelidibiaaa keep shining so bright. The Lord will continue to open great doors for you"

Annie Idibia appeals to fans to support Isabel’s YouTube channel. Photo: @annieidibia/IG.

Source: Instagram

Annie reverts to 2baba's name

Legit.ng earlier reported that Annie Macaulay had quietly switched her Instagram display name back to Annie Idibia.

Screenshots circulated within minutes as many tried to decode the meaning behind the move, especially considering the tense situation surrounding her ex-husband, music icon Innocent “2Baba” Idibia, and his current wife, Natasha.

And with everything happening around the Idibia household, the timing couldn’t be more delicate.

Source: Legit.ng