Ace comedian Afamefuna Klint Igwemba, popularly known as Klint Da Drunk, has opened up on the unexpected moment that pushed him out of music and into a full-time comedy career.

Speaking in a new interview with Naija FM Lagos, Klint recounted how a single performance by music legend Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face or 2Baba, convinced him to quit singing.

Klint explained that during his days as a student at the Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Enugu, he was actively pursuing music.

Klint Da Drunk says he decided to abandon music after hearing 2Baba sing. Photos: Klint Da Drunk, 2baba.

Unknown to many fans today, comedy was not always his primary dream.

But everything changed the day 2Baba stepped on stage.

According to the comedian, the comedian had just been admitted to IMT and was scheduled to perform at an on-campus event.

Klint was scheduled to perform after him, and the organisers urged him to wait until the singer was done.

Klint said he didn’t even wait for the full performance.

“When he got on stage and sang just two lines, I left the hall,” he revealed. “The organisers begged me to stay. But I went home. I used to be a musician until 2Face got admitted to my school.”

He added that he misunderstood the industry at the time.

He stated:

“I didn’t know our styles were different. If I had known, I would have continued. But thank God I didn’t. I like where I am.”

Before giving up music, Klint co-founded a music group with rapper Mr Raw, and the duo placed second in the 2002 Star Quest talent competition, losing to Kcee and Presh.

He was also featured in the hit song “Obodo,” one of Nigeria’s most memorable early 2000s hip-hop tracks.

Klint eventually switched paths, and today he is considered one of the pioneers of modern Nigerian stand-up comedy.

Watch the interview here:

2baba was schoolmate with Klint Da Drunk at IMT. Photo: 2baba.

