American rapper Azealia Banks shared blunt opinions about Afrobeats, Nigerian food, and culture in a new podcast

The rapper explained why she dislikes Rema, describing him in unexpectedly harsh terms

Her comments have set off new conversations about culture, music identity, and the global spread of Afrobeats

American rapper Azealia Banks made a string of controversial statements about Afrobeats, Nigerian culture, and Mavin Records star, Rema.

Banks shared her thoughts during a recent podcast appearance where she was asked about the global rise of Afrobeats and its leading faces.

Instead of applauding the genre’s success, the rapper launched into a blunt critique that left listeners stunned.

Azealia Banks shares blunt opinions about Afrobeats, Nigerian food, and culture in a new podcast. Photos: Azealia Banks, Rema, Burna Boy.

Source: Instagram

Banks dismissed Afrobeats entirely, saying the genre does not appeal to her at all.

According to her, she would rather listen to someone sing in patois than pidgin English.

She argued that the sound and lyrical approach of Afrobeats does not align with her taste, adding that the genre does not feel culturally rich to her.

Azealia Banks went even further by naming Rema among the artists she simply cannot listen to.

She stated:

“I don’t like Rema; he’s a skinny little boy."

Banks did not elaborate on what exactly shaped her opinion about the Calm Down crooner, but her comment came across as personal rather than musical.

Watch the interview here:

Azealia Banks faces backlash over comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@beautiful_nze shared

"Awww who’s she?🤷🏽‍♀️her speaking voice is so painful to listen to goshhhh😩 hope she’s not a singer, that’d explain why I don’t know her"

@king_isilomo wrote:

"Azelia Banks has been an artist since I was in high school and she has never made anything reasonable of her career. These are the kinds of rage-baiting things she does….. Everything except the music. Girl go make a hit song"

@eddins_walker noted:

"The girl is a fan of Nigeria. There’s nothing anyone can tell me. Perhaps Nigeria is the first country in history to have a legit fan"

@kaydeeotaru shared:

"I’ve never seen anybody contradict themselves or tryna save face this much. 😂 HATE WITH YOUR FULL CHEST! So when they come for you, you won’t say it’s bullying"

@glowkind.co wrote:

"Allow people like what they like . 🤷‍♀️ y’all do not need to go to her page to go give her the attention she’s seeking … she like what she likes , leave it at that ."

@ayodeji.yahaya:

"Make she nor even enter Nigeria cuz dem go show am shege wey she Dey find"

Azealia Banks shares why she dislikes Rema, describing him in unexpectedly harsh terms. Photo: Rema.

Source: Instagram

Rema named in 2025 Time100

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rema has made headlines after his latest global achievement. The Afrobeat star was recognized as one of the top 100 most influential people by TIME.

This list recognizes 100 emerging leaders from around the world who are shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership.

The 2025 TIME100 Next issue has three worldwide covers, each highlighting a member of the list: singer-songwriter Tate McRae, actor Jonathan Bailey, and Spring Health co-founder and CEO April Koh, alongside other notable figures like Donald Trump, Rema, Elon Musk, and many more phenomenal individuals.

Source: Legit.ng