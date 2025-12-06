Two BBNaija stars expressed disbelief after discovering jaw-dropping short-let rates for the festive season in Lagos

Leo shared screenshots showing a single 11-night booking priced at over ₦14 million, leaving many wondering who pays such fees

Nina recalled paying ₦4.2m for just 13 nights, insisting some Lagos hosts have ‘lost their minds’ with current pricing

With December festivities fast approaching, Lagos has once again entered its famously expensive “Detty December” season.

However, this year, some prices appear to have reached levels even celebrities are struggling to understand.

Reality TV stars Leo DaSilva and Nina Ivy expressed shock at the skyrocketing cost of short-let apartments in parts of Lagos, especially Victoria Island (VI), Ikoyi, and Lekki.

Leo posted screenshots from a popular booking platform, revealing that an apartment in VI was being offered at $9,350 (over ₦14 million) for 11 nights.

His caption captured the mood succinctly:

“Nothing is funnier than the prices of VI and Ikoyi apartments this December.”

The influencer argued that many short-let owners seem convinced they will sell out simply because December attracts heavy local and international traffic. But with hotel chains offering competitive festive packages, he hinted that landlords might be in for a surprise.

“Hotels will get more bookings this December and you will have to reduce your prices,” he added, warning that travellers might refuse such extreme rates.

Not long after Leo’s post began circulating, fellow BBNaija star Nina weighed in with her own experience.

According to her, she paid ₦4.2 million for 13 nights in Lekki just a few days ago — a cost she already considered steep.

But after monitoring new listings, she said some apartment owners pushed their rates far beyond what any traveller should be expected to accept.

She wrote:

“THIS IS RIDICULOUS… Some places have the nerve to charge 700k per night. You must be raving mad."

Netizens react to Leo's lamentation

@AyodeleTim1 wrote:

"I needed a 3 bedroom apartment in GRA 2 months ago(3 flats for 3 days) and one was giving me ridiculous price,I tried negotiating but he still insisted on the same price. I got a better one and even cheaper than his own. He later called but I told him I've gotten a better offer"

@NejeebBello shared:

"Someone tried booking my 2 AirBnB rooms in Lagos for a total of $1,000 from November to January 2026 so he could relist for much higher prices, but also wanted to ensure he could request a refund if the scheme didn't work out. I told him, Oga once you put you credit card, Otilo!"

@Humanxxx00 noted:

"The last time i stayed in an Airbnb was like 5yrs ago in dubai when airbnb still had sense . Now ? Hotel all the way cos why are you charging me more in cleaning fees and service charge and every stupid charge known to man"

